Psychic and Powerless 9/8/21

Hour 1
- Caribou - “Barnowl”, The Milk of Human Kindness, Leaf, 2005 / 2021
- Grateful Dead - “Sugaree”, May 1977: Get Shown The Light - 5/5/77 New Haven, CT, Grateful Dead Records, 2017
- The Velvet Underground - “Booker T” (April 1967 - New York City, NY)
- Spiritualized - “Smiles”, Fucked Up Inside, Dedicated, 1993 (California 1992)
- Sonic Youth - “Sympathy For The Strawberry” / “Disconnection Notice” (8/15/2002 - Toronto, ON)
Hour 2
- Sun City Girls - “Without Compare”, Horse Cock Phepner, Placebo Records, 1987
- Donald Miller - “A Pseudoragasque Pavanne (for Jack Rose)”, Transgression!!!, Vin Du Select Qualitite, 2021
- Sissy Spacek / Smegma - Excerpt from “Nod To Elsewhere”, Ballast, Gilgongo Records, 2020
- Black Dice - “Things’ll Never Be The Same”, Beaches and Canyons, DFA, 2002
- MV & EE - “Canned Happiness / Environments / Feelin’ Fine”, No Floor Tour, Blackest Rainbow, 2010