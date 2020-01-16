Psychic and Powerless 01/15/20

First Psychic and Powerless of the new decade. It's been two months since I've been on the air and I'm glad to be back. Live music from The Dead C (their first ever US tour), one of Yo La Tengo's 2019 Hannukah shows, and the Gunn-Truscinski duo from last October. Some new-ish tunes from Jon Collin and Matt LaJoie + much/many more.
Hour 1
- Patti Smith - “Free Money”, Horses, Arista, Legacy, 1975 / 2012
- Alice Cooper - “Is It My Body”, Love It To Death, Straight / Warner Bros. Records, 1971 / 1974
- The Stooges - “Fun House”, Fun House, Elektra, 1970 / 2005
- Circus Lupus - “Blue Baby”, Super Genius, Dischord Records 1992 / 2003
- The Dead C - “Sky / Outside”, (05/28/1995 - San Francisco, CA)
- Gunn-Truscinski Duo - “Seagull For Chuck Berry”, (10/04/2019 - Brooklyn, NY)
- Heron Oblivion - “Your Hollows”, Heron Oblivion, Sub Pop, 2016
- Yo La Tengo w/ Fred Armisen, William Tyler & Steve Gunn - “Wharf Rat”, (12/22/2019 - New York City, NY)
Hour 2
- Spacemen 3 - “Come Down Softly to My Soul”, Playing With Fire, Fire Records / Superior Viaduct, 1988 / 2018
- ML Wah - “Wallah Sound”, Deep Roots, Flower Room, 2019
- Dump - “They Love Each Other”, Blown Dunks, Edita la Servidumbre, 2019
- Jon Collin - “B1”, From A Petrified Forest, Garden Portal Records, 2019
- Ali Farka Toure - “Doya”, Ali Toure Dit “Farka”, Sonafric, 1979 / 2018
- House and Land - “Two Sisters”, Across The Field, Thrill Jockey, 2019
- Roy Montgomery - “Winding It Out In The High Country” / “Norwester Head On”, Scenes From The South Island, Drunken Fish Records / Yellow Electric, 1995 / 2019
- Four Tet - “Glue of the World”, Pause, Domino, 2001
- Miles Davis - “Black Satin”, On The Corner, Columbia, 1972 / 2013