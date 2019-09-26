Psychic and Powerless 09/25/19

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. High 92F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.