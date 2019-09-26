Psychic and Powerless 09/25/19

Looooooong trax tonight from David Fair, The Fall, Growing, Brother Ah. New music from Vibracathedral Orchestra, live music from Neil Young + Boris (what a pair).
Hour 1
- Heldon – “Mechammet Rock”, Third “It’s Always Rock’n’roll, Disjuncta / Bureau B, 1975 / 2018
- Magik Markers – “Taste”, Boss, Ecstatic Peace!, 2007
- The Fall – “Garden”, Perverted By Language, Rough Trade / Superior Viaduct, 1983 / 2017
- The Slowest Lift – “Hi From The Skyline Swim”, The Slowest Lift, VHF Records, 2017
- Vibracathedral Orchestra – “Squeeze The Lids”, Squeeze The Lids Through Coming Window, Oaken Palace Records, 2019
- The Dead C – “Constellation”, Harsh 70’s Reality, Siltbreeze, 1992 / 2012
- Boris – “Just Abandoned Myself”, Archive II, Daymare Recordings, 2014
Hour 2
- Growing – “Untitled 4”, Live, Conspiracy Records, 2007
- Christina Carter – “For All Death, Be Come”, Bastard Wing, Eclipse Records, 2003
- Brother Ah – “Meditation Blues”, Meditation, Manufactured Recordings, 2017
- David Fair – “Two”, Ballets (Dance Like This), Feeding Tube Records, 2018
- Eiko Ishibashi – “A Ghost In A Train, Thinking”, The Dream My Bones Dream, Drag City, 2018
- Neil Young + Stray Gators – “Old Man”, Tuscaloosa, Reprise Records, 2019