Psychic and Powerless 09/25/19

Looooooong trax tonight from David Fair, The Fall, Growing, Brother Ah. New music from Vibracathedral Orchestra, live music from Neil Young + Boris (what a pair).

Hour 1

  1. Heldon – “Mechammet Rock”, Third “It’s Always Rock’n’roll, Disjuncta / Bureau B, 1975 / 2018
  2. Magik Markers – “Taste”, Boss, Ecstatic Peace!, 2007
  3. The Fall – “Garden”, Perverted By Language, Rough Trade / Superior Viaduct, 1983 / 2017
  4. The Slowest Lift – “Hi From The Skyline Swim”, The Slowest Lift, VHF Records, 2017
  5. Vibracathedral Orchestra – “Squeeze The Lids”, Squeeze The Lids Through Coming Window, Oaken Palace Records, 2019
  6. The Dead C – “Constellation”, Harsh 70’s Reality, Siltbreeze, 1992 / 2012
  7. Boris – “Just Abandoned Myself”, Archive II, Daymare Recordings, 2014

Hour 2

  1. Growing – “Untitled 4”, Live, Conspiracy Records, 2007
  2. Christina Carter – “For All Death, Be Come”, Bastard Wing, Eclipse Records, 2003
  3. Brother Ah – “Meditation Blues”, Meditation, Manufactured Recordings, 2017
  4. David Fair – “Two”, Ballets (Dance Like This), Feeding Tube Records, 2018
  5. Eiko Ishibashi – “A Ghost In A Train, Thinking”, The Dream My Bones Dream, Drag City, 2018
  6. Neil Young + Stray Gators – “Old Man”, Tuscaloosa, Reprise Records, 2019
