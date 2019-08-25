Psychic And Powerless 08/21/19

Glad to be back in the studio for the first Psychic and Powerless of the fall semester. Played some records I acquired on my recent trip to Boston (thank you Deep Thoughts!). Please do me a favor and check out the new 75 Dollar Bill record, Tuff Gnarl guaranteed "good one". See ya next week.
Hour 1
- Jimi Hendrix – “Star Spangled Banner”, Live at Woodstock, MCA, 1999
- 75 Dollar Bill – “There’s No Such Thing As A King Bee” / “WZN#4”, I Was Real, Thin Wrist Recordings, 2019
- Watery Love – “Piece of Piss”, Decorative Feeding, In The Red Recordings, 2014
- Mudhoney – “Touch Me I’m Sick”, Superfuzz Bigmuff Plus Early Singles, Sub Pop, 1988
- Neu! – “Hallogallo”, Neu!, Brain Records. 1971
- Hallogallo 2010 – “Blinkgürtel”, Blinkgürtel, Vampire Blues, 2010
- Sonic Youth – “The Wonder” / “Hyperstation”, ABC Glasgow, August 2007, 2018
- Free Kitten – “Yoshimi Vs Mascis”, 1993 Japan Tour Special Edition E.P., Time Bomb Records, 1993
- Melvins – “Your Blessened”, Ozma + Bullhead, Boner Records, 2015
Hour 2
- Unwound – “Hating In D”, Kandykornritualsagainsthatingind, Kill Rock Stars, 1993
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Powderfinger”, Arc-Weld, Reprise Records, 1991
- Tom Carter & Ryley Walker – “Like The Mississippi Yearns For The Atchafalaya”, 2019
- The Myrrors – “Juanito Laguna”, Arena Negra, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond Records, 2015
- Bill Nace & Chik White – “Wild Wire”, Bill Nace & Chik White, Open Mouth, 2019
- Tashi Dorji & Tyler Damon – “Kudzu Weave”, Both Will Escape, Family Vineyard, 2016
- Flower-Corsano Duo – “The Beginning Of The End”, The Four Aims, VHF Records, 2009
- Maxine Funke – “Dewey Decimal” / “So Far Down”, Silk, Feeding Tube Records, 2018