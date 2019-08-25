Psychic And Powerless 08/21/19

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL LEADING TO LOCALIZED AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE IN ASSOCIATION WITH A WEAK DISTURBANCE ACROSS THE NORTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO WILL BE POSSIBLE TONIGHT FOR A LARGE AREA OF SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, LIVINGSTON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, UPPER ST. BERNARD, UPPER TERREBONNE, WASHINGTON, AND WEST BATON ROUGE. * THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * TOTAL RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS INCLUDE RISES ON AREA SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS RESULTING IN FLOODING ON SOME RIVERS. RAPID PONDING OF WATER THAT MAY OVERWHELM LOCAL DRAINAGE CAPACITIES DUE TO EXCESSIVE RAIN RATES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&