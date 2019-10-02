Psychic And Powerless 10/02/19

Today

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 94F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.