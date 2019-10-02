Psychic And Powerless 10/02/19

Celebrating the birthday of Richard Hell tonight with tracks from his stints with Television and The Heartbreakers, two tracks with the Voidoids, and one with Dim Stars (Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley). Live music from Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth, Planting Moon, Träd Gräs och Stenar, and The Savages. Jam packed two hours. See ya during College Radio Day at Tin Roof Brewery this Friday (10/04) from 7pm-11pm. Yours truly will be playing at 7:25, come say hi.
Hour 1
- Dinosaur Jr. - “Thumb”, Green Mind, Sire / Warner Bros. / Cherry Red, 1991 / 2019 (06/14/91 – Los Angeles, CA)
- Dinosaur Jr. – “The Wagon”, Green Mind, Sire / Warner Bros. / Cherry Red, 1991 / 2019 (06/14/91 – Los Angeles, CA)
- Swell Maps – “Midget Submarines”, Sweep The Desert, Alive Records, 2000
- Television – “Little Johnny Jewel” (1975 Demo with Richard Hell)
- Richard Hell and the Heartbreakers – “Can’t Keep My Eyes On You” (1975 Demo)
- Richard Hell – “(I Could Live With You) (In) Another World”, Another World, Ork Records, 1976
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – “Blank Generation”, Sire, 1977
- Dim Stars – “You Gotta Lose”, Dim Stars E.P., Ecstatic Peace!, 1991
- Sonic Youth – “Sugar Kane”, 08/12/11, Williamsburg Waterfront, Brooklyn, NY, 2018
- Royal Trux – “Turn of the Century”, Cats And Dogs, Drag City, 1993
Hour 2
- Sun Ra – “Abstract ‘I’”, The Magic City, Saturn Research / Cosmic Myth Records, 1966 / 2017
- AMM – “Later During a Flaming Riviera”, Ammmusic, Elektra / ReR Megacorp, 1967 / 2016
- Ben LaMar Gay – “Kunni” / “Melhor Que Tem”, Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun, International Anthem Recording Company, 2018
- The Savages – “1953 Blue Boogie Children” (10/21/1974 – WKCR)
- Träd Gräs och Stenar – “I Ljuset Av Din Dag”, Kom Tillsammans, Anthology Recordings, 2016 (03/11/72 – Copenhagen, Denmark)
- Midnight Mines – “Call The Old Doctor”, Create Disturbance In Your Mind, Independent Woman Records, 2019
- Planting Moon – “Song 4” (09/06/19)
- Unwound – “Swan (Alternate Version)”, No Energy, Numero Records, 2014