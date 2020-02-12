Psychic and Powerless 02/12/20

Played two tracks off of the excellent New Haven compilation, Nobody Knows This Is Somewhere, during the first hour. Plus, live music from Teenage Jesus & The Jerk, Rhys Chatham, and the Velvet Underground, and archival Mars. During the second hour, we celebrated the 10th birthday of Yellow Swans' Going Places and the the Psychic and Powerless debut of Matana Roberts and William Hooker. I remember sitting on my bed in my old apartment in 2011 or '12, smoking that weird synthetic marijuana that was still semi-legal back then, and listening to Going Places for the first time. What a ride.
Hour 1
- Velvet Underground - “White Light / White Heat”, Live at The Boston Tea Party ‘68 & ‘69, Spyglass, 2018 (03/15/1969 - Boston, MA)
- Swell Maps - “Big Maz in ‘The Desert From The Trolley’”, ...In Jane From Occupied Europe, Rough Trade / Secretly Canadian, 1980 / 2012
- Galaxie 500 - “When Will You Come Home”, On Fire, Rough Trade / 20|20|20, 1988 / 2010
- Teenage Jesus & The Jerks - “The Closet” / “Burning Rubber” (09/20/1978 - New York, NY)
- Rhys Chatham - “Guitar Trio”, From The Kitchen Archives No.3 / Amplified: New Music Meets Rock, 1981 - 1986, Orange Mountain Music, 2006 8:11 DIG
- Mars - “N.N. End”, Mars Archive Volume Three: N.N. End, Negative Glam / Feeding Tube Records, 2019
- Headroom - “Over Easy”, Nobody Knows This Is Somewhere, C/Site Recordings, 2020
- Stefan Christensen - “Commute”, Nobody Knows This Is Somewhere, C/Site Recordings, 2020
Hour 2
- Yellow Swans - “Going Places”, Going Places, Type Records, 2010
- Black Spirituals - Excerpt from “Black Zenith II”, High Vibration Resonance Vol.1 - Live at Disjecta, The Tapeworm, 2015
- Matana Roberts - “This Land Is Yours”, Coin Coin Chapter Three: River Run Thee, Constellation, 2015
- Wendy Eisenberg - “Elliott”, Collected Early Works, DWL Records / Flower Sounds, 2015 / 2019
- Willie Lane - “Quabbin Sky Spritzer”, A Pine Tree Shilling’s Worth of Willie Lane, Cord-Art / Feeding Tube Records, 2016 / 2019
- John Fahey - “Knott’s Berry Farm Molly”, Guitar Vol. 4 / The Great San Bernardino Birthday Party and Other Excursions, Takoma, 1966 / 2000
- Steve Gunn - “New Familiar”, The Unseen In Between, Matador, 2019
- Sun Ra - “Pan Afro”, Discipline 27 - II, El Saturn Records / Corbett vs. Dempsey, 1973 / 2017
- William Hooker - “Above and Beyond”, ...Is Eternal Life, Reality Unit Concepts / Superior Viaduct, 1977 / 2019
- Alice Coltrane - “My Favorite Things”, World Galaxy, Impulse!, 1972 LP