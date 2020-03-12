Psychic and Powerless 03/11/20

Special all-live edition of Psychic and Powerless as a treat to our listeners and donors. Thanks to everyone who called in and contributed to keep LSU afloat, and all of the artists who let me use some of their live material.
Hour 1
Velvet Underground - “Foggy Notion”, Bootleg Series Vol. 1: The Quine Tapes, Polydor, 2001 (11/08/1969 - San Francisco, CA)
Pavement - “Summer Babe” (08/30/1992 - Reading, UK)
Dinosaur Jr. - “Freak Scene” (06/14/1991 - Hollywood, CA)
The Fall - “The Classical”, Fall In A Hole, Flying Nun Records, 1983 (08/21/1982 - Auckland, New Zealand)
The Jesus Lizard - “Boilermaker” (06/24/1992 - San Francisco, CA)
Kim Gordon - “Murdered Out” (03/08/2020 - London, UK)
Yo La Tengo - “Surfin’ With The Shah / Sugarcube” - (12/02/2010 - Hoboken, NJ)
Rosali - “Lie To Me” (08/19/2018 - Philadelphia, PA - Folkadelphia Session)
Grateful Dead - “Box of Rain” (10/09/1972 - San Francisco, CA)
Les Rallizes Dénudés - “Zouka No Genya” (04/20/1975 - Shizouka, Japan)
Sonic Youth - “Inhuman” (08/12/2011 - Brooklyn, NY)
Hour 2
Stefan Christensen & Friends - (09/09/2016 - Brooklyn, NY)
Gabie Strong - Excerpt from “Sous Les Paves” (11/01/2019 - Wonder Valley, CA)
MANAS - (01/07/2020 - Chicago, IL)
Bill Nace - (02/28/20 - Florence, MA)
Bill Orcutt - Excerpt from Real Feel Geel Reel, Taping Policies, 2020 (04/07/2019 - Geel, Belgium)
Powers-Rolin Duo - (04/15/2019 - Cleveland, OH)
Matt Valentine - “Light Speed” (01/17/2020 - North Adams, MA)
Sun Ra - “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” (????)
Can - Excerpt from “Bel Air” (05/17/1975)