Psychic and Powerless 01/22/20

As always, beaucoup live jams. Tracks from Kali Malone, the Terminals, Dilloway & Wiese, and we ended the night with Jack Rose covering John Fahey's "Sunflower River Blues"
Hour 1
- New York Dolls - “Trash”, New York Dolls, Mercury, 1973
- Gools - “Modulated Increments”, Gools, 2020
- Jesus Lizard - “Pastoral” 3:29 / “Killer McHann”, Head, Touch and Go, 1990
- The Dicks - “Purple Haze”, Kill From The Heart, SST Records / Alternative Tentacles, 1983 / 2012
- Germs - “Communist Eyes”, (GI), Slash, 1979
- Urinals - “Male Masturbation / I’m A Bug / Jetson’s Theme”, Pin The Needles, Harbinger Sound, 2019
- Pavement - “Baby Yeah / In The Mouth a Desert”, Slanted and Enchanted: Luxe & Reduxe, Matador, 2007
- Sonic Youth - “‘Cross The Breeze / Teenage Riot”, Live In Moscow, Feelee, 2019
- Fugazi - “Sweet and Low / Last Chance for a Slow Dance”, (06/28/1992 - Berlin, Germany)
- Bardo Pond - “Be a Fish”, Amanita, Matador, 1996
- The Terminals - “Do The Void”, Do The Void, Xpressway, 1990
Hour 2
- Aaron Dilloway / John Wiese - “Junk Food”, Sniper Counter Sniper, Hanson Records, 2019
- To Live and Shave in LA - “Strength Into My Blows / C-93 Tag Plague”, 30-Minuten Männercreme, Love Is Sharing Pharmaceuticals / Hanson Records, 1994 / 2010
- The Dead C - Excerpt from We Don’t Know Anymore, Afterhours Eden Prostitute, 2019
- Kuzu - Excerpt from “Carried Away”, Lift To Drag, Medium Sound, 2019 Center - “A”, One, Sound Holes, 2019
- Kali Malone - “Arched in Hysteria”, Cast of Mind, Hallow Ground, 2018
- Prana Crafter - “Pandimensional Drifter”, Bodhi Cheetah’s Choice, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond Records, 2018
- Alexander - “ii”, Human Dimension & Interior Space, Sound Holes, 2018
- Jack Rose - “Rappahanock River Rag (For William Moore) / Sunflower River Blues”, Kensington Blues, VHF Records, 2005 / 2008