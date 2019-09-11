Psychic and Powerless 09/11/19

Speeding motorcycle, there's nothing you can't do.
Hour 1
- Kinski – “The Count”, Kinski ∞ Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O., Acid Mothers Temple, 2019
- Crystalized Movements – “Stone Cathedral”, Mind Disaster, Twisted Village, 1983 / 1997
- Spacemen 3 – “That’s Just Fine”, Taking Drugs To Make Music To Take Drugs To, Father Yod / Superior Viaduct, 1990 / 2018
- Daniel Johnston – “Funeral Home” / “True Love Will Find You In The End”, 1990, Shimmy Disc, 1990
- Yo La Tengo with Daniel Johnston – “Speeding Motorcycle”, Genius + Love = Yo La Tengo, Matador, 1996
- The Raincoats – “Don’t Be Mean”, Extended Play, Smells Like Records, 1994
- Spiritualized – “Cop Shoot Cop”, Royal Albert Hall, October 10, 1997 Live, Arista, 1998
- Bardo Pond – “E Dub”, Selections: Volumes I-IV, ATP Recordings, 2005
Hour 2
- Sun Ra – “Prepare For The Journey”, (Live at Slug’s Saloon, New York City, Circa 1969-1970)
- Acid Mothers Temple – “From Planet Orb With Love ~ Good-Bye Mrs. Uranus”, Kinski ∞ Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O., Acid Mothers Temple, 2019
- MV & EE – “East Mountain Joint”, Monumental Force (Biggest Moment), Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2011
- Stefan Christensen – “Unkempt Power (This City’s Hold)”, The Upcoming Flame, bruit direct disques, 20196:46 LP
- Big Black – “Kerosene”, Nothing Short of Total War (Part One), Blast First, 1989
- Dinosaur Jr. – “Mountain Man” / “Sludgefeast”, Chocomel Daze, Merge Records, 2012