Psychic and Powerless 11/06/19

New music from Claire Rousay, Leila Bordreuil, and Bill Orcutt. More live music than you know what to do with: Galaxie 500 in Copenhagen, Caribou Vibration Ensemble w/ Marshall Allen. Hopscotch Festival flashbacks from Mdou Moctar and the Merzbow/Moore/Moloney trio. 70s flashbacks from LRD, last year's Dead C Euro tour, and some classic MV & EE duo action.

Hour 1

  1. Galaxie 500 – “Fourth of July” / “Summertime” (12/01/1990 – Copenhagen, Denmark)
  2. Caribou Vibration Ensemble – “Sandy”, Caribou Vibration Ensemble Featuring Marshall Allen, 2010 (09/13/2009 – Monticello, NY)
  3. My Bloody Valentine – “Soon”, Loveless, Creation Records / MBV Records, 1991 / 2019
  4. Mdou Moctar – “Afrique Victime”, (09/07/2019 – Raleigh, NC from the nyctaper blog)
  5. Merzbow / Moloney / Moore – Excerpt from “09/06/2013 – Raleigh, NC”, Manhand, 2019
  6. Masonna – Excerpt from “Shinsen No Clitoris”
  7. Les Rallizes Dénudés – “Enter the Mirror”, (04/20/1975 – Gotemba, Japan)

Hour 2

  1. The Dead C – Excerpt from “We Don’t Know Anymore”, We Don’t Know Anymore, After Hours Eden Prostitute, 2019 (06/11/2018 – Paris, France)
  2. Leila Bordreuil – “Coincidence”, Headflush, Catch Wave Ltd., 2019
  3. Claire Rousay – Excerpt from “Things I’d Doubt You’d Care About”, t4t, No Rent Records, 2019
  4. Lituya Bay – Excerpt from “II”, Lituya Bay, 2017
  5. Jon Collin – “Smoke and Wind”, Water And Rock Music Volume I, Early Music / Feeding Tube Records, 2017 / 2018
  6. Bill Orcutt – “All Your Buried Corpses Begin To Speak”, Odds Against Tomorrow, Palilalia Records, 2019
  7. MV & EE – “Drone Trailer > Environments > Cold Rain”, Greenspace, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2009 (08/15/2009 – Greenfield, MA)

 

Load comments