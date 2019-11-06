Psychic and Powerless 11/06/19

New music from Claire Rousay, Leila Bordreuil, and Bill Orcutt. More live music than you know what to do with: Galaxie 500 in Copenhagen, Caribou Vibration Ensemble w/ Marshall Allen. Hopscotch Festival flashbacks from Mdou Moctar and the Merzbow/Moore/Moloney trio. 70s flashbacks from LRD, last year's Dead C Euro tour, and some classic MV & EE duo action.
Hour 1
- Galaxie 500 – “Fourth of July” / “Summertime” (12/01/1990 – Copenhagen, Denmark)
- Caribou Vibration Ensemble – “Sandy”, Caribou Vibration Ensemble Featuring Marshall Allen, 2010 (09/13/2009 – Monticello, NY)
- My Bloody Valentine – “Soon”, Loveless, Creation Records / MBV Records, 1991 / 2019
- Mdou Moctar – “Afrique Victime”, (09/07/2019 – Raleigh, NC from the nyctaper blog)
- Merzbow / Moloney / Moore – Excerpt from “09/06/2013 – Raleigh, NC”, Manhand, 2019
- Masonna – Excerpt from “Shinsen No Clitoris”
- Les Rallizes Dénudés – “Enter the Mirror”, (04/20/1975 – Gotemba, Japan)
Hour 2
- The Dead C – Excerpt from “We Don’t Know Anymore”, We Don’t Know Anymore, After Hours Eden Prostitute, 2019 (06/11/2018 – Paris, France)
- Leila Bordreuil – “Coincidence”, Headflush, Catch Wave Ltd., 2019
- Claire Rousay – Excerpt from “Things I’d Doubt You’d Care About”, t4t, No Rent Records, 2019
- Lituya Bay – Excerpt from “II”, Lituya Bay, 2017
- Jon Collin – “Smoke and Wind”, Water And Rock Music Volume I, Early Music / Feeding Tube Records, 2017 / 2018
- Bill Orcutt – “All Your Buried Corpses Begin To Speak”, Odds Against Tomorrow, Palilalia Records, 2019
- MV & EE – “Drone Trailer > Environments > Cold Rain”, Greenspace, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2009 (08/15/2009 – Greenfield, MA)