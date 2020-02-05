Psychic and Powerless 02/05/20

This week we focused on tracks from Andy Gill (including Gang of Four in New Orleans), Sue Hanel, and the record label, Spinster. After reading this article on Hanel, I felt compelled to track down her solo work, as well as her recordings with Swans. Do Make Say Think and Hanatarash made their debut on Psychic and Powerless during the second hour, and we also had live music from Rust Worship and the Merzbow / Moloney / Moore trio. We closed out the night with tracks the new collection of recordings from Rashied Ali and Frank Lowe's Duo Exchange sessions.
Hour 1
- Unwound - “Dragnalus”, Fake Train, Kill Rock Stars / Numero Group, 1993 / 2014
- Polvo - “Fractured (Like Chandeliers)”, Celebrate The New Dark Age, Merge Records, 1994 Rodan - “Tooth Fairy Retribution Manifesto”, Rusty, Quarterstick Records, 1994
- Gang of Four - “To Hell With Poverty”, To Hell With Poverty!, EMI, 1981
- Gang of Four- “Anthrax”, (11/02/1980 - New Orleans, LA)
- Swans - “Big Strong Boss”, Filth, Neutral Records / Young God Records, 1983 / 2015 (Live at CBGB 1982-1983)
- Sue Hanel - “Agenda”, State Of The Union, Zoar Records, 1982
- Swans - “Weakling”, From The Kitchen Archives No.3 / Amplified: New Music Meets Rock, 1981 - 1986, Orange Mountain Music, 2006
- Slut Pill - “Sixteen Minutes” / “Catcall”, Slut Pill, Spinster, 2020
- Rosali - “Rise to Fall”, Trouble Anyway, Scissor Tail / Spinster, 2018
- Amelia Courthouse - “Hugh Kenner”, Ruby Glass, Spinster, 2019
Hour 2
- Do Make Say Think - “1978”, Do Make Say Think, B-Side Sound Productions / Constellation Records, 1997 / 1998
- Bardo Pond - “The Rebis Part 2”, Adrop / Circuit VIII, Three Lobed Recordings, 2020
- Hanatarash - “Megaton Cock”, Hanatarash, Alchemy Records, 1985
- Merzbow / Moloney / Moore: Caught On Tape - Excerpt from Merzbow / Moloney / Moore: Caught On Tape, Manhand, 2019 (09/06/2013)
- Rust Worship - Excerpt from “Live Sacramento 3/19/2019”, Perpetuality, kVp Records, 2020
- Kevin Drumm - “Track 4”, Kevin Drumm, Perdition Plastics, 1997 5:28 DIG
- Rashied Ali / Frank Lowe - “Movement III - Complete Alternative Take” / “Movement IV - Master Take”, Duo Exchange: Complete Sessions, Survival Records, 2020