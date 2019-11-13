Psychic and Powerless 11/13/19

Continued the vibe from tonight's Magical Mystery Tour, peep that playlist right here. John Brannon spotlight, enviro-psych from Prana Crafter and Sarah Louise, nighttime guitar from Chris Brokaw, and "is this CD broken?" noise from Zaïmph.
Hour 1
- Negative Approach – “Nothing”, Tied Down, Touch And Go, 1983
- Laughing Hyenas – “Gabriel”, Merry Go Round, Touch And Go, 1987
- Easy Action – “Kool Aide”, Friends of Rock & Roll, Reptilian Records, 2005
- Black Flag – “Nothing Left Inside”, Live 84, SST Records, 1985, (08/26/1984 – The Stone – San Francisco, CA)
- Mudhoney – “Mudride / Touch Me I’m Sick”, Superfuzz Bigmuff, Sub Pop, 1988 / 2008, (10/10/1988 – Berlin, Germany)
- Fugazi – “And The Same”, (12/28/1987 – DC Space – Washington, DC)
- Butthole Surfers – “Something”, (06/08/1985 – CBGB’s – New York City, NY)
- Mission of Burma – “That’s How I Escaped My Certain Fate”, (01/27/1983 – Trinity College – Hartford, CT)
- Minutemen – “This Ain’t No Picnic”, (10/20/1985 – Jimmy’s – New Orleans, LA)
- Dinosaur Jr – “Severed Lips”, (06/18/1991 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA)
- Beat Happening – “Tiger Trap”, (10/10/1992 – Club Metronome, Burlington, VT)
Hour 2
- Prana Crafter – “Enter The Stream / Moon Through Fern Lattice”, Enter The Stream, Sunrise Ocean Bender / Cardinal Fuzz, 2008
- Sarah Louise – “Unititled / Chitin Fight”, (03/28/2019 – The Mothlight – Asheville, NC)
- John Cale & Terry Riley - “The Hall of Mirrors in the Palace at Versailles”, Church of Anthrax, Columbia, 1971 / 2012
- Chris Brokaw – “A Dip / Blue Out”, End of the Night, Vin Du Select Qualitite, 2019
- Zaimph – “Signal Aggression”, Sexual Infinity, Hospital Productions, 2006
- Chris & Cosey – “Moorby / Radio Void”, Heartbeat, Rough Trade, 1981
- Art Ensemble of Chicago – “Thème De Céline”, Bande Sonore Originale Du Film “Les Stances À Sophie”, Pathé / Universal Sound, 1970 / 2000
- Yo La Tengo – “Let’s Be Still”, Summer Sun, Matador Records, 2003