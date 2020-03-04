Psychic and Powerless 03/04/20

Celebrating Lou Reed's birthday with some Primitives, VU, and solo Lou. Finally got a chance to play Garcia Peoples, more coming next week... Japanese noise/psych with Boredoms, Hanatarash, and Boris w/ Merzbow. New Orleans noise from Student Driver, and the new-ish Crazy Doberman LP featuring Sebastian Figueroa and Coco Cruse. Next week is an "all live" edition of Psychic and Powerless for KLSU's annual fundraiser. Make a donation and I'll send you a mix, that's a deal.
Hour 1
- The Primitives - “The Ostrich”, The Ostrich / Sneaky Pete, Pickwick Records, 1964
- The Velvet Underground & Nico - “The Black Angel’s Death Song”, The Velvet Underground & Nico, Verve Records, 1967 / 1985
- Lou Reed - “New Sensations”, New Sensations, RCA Victor, 1984
- Garcia Peoples - “Heart And Soul”, One Step Behind, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond Records, 2019
- The Fugs - “Claude Pelieu And J.J. Lebel Discuss The Early Verlaine Bread Crumb Fragments”, It Crawled Into My Hand, Honest, Reprise Records, 1968
- Boredoms - “8” / “15”, Super Roots 6, WEA Japan, 1996
- Magic Hour - “Sunrise”, Secession 96, Twisted Village, 1996
- Ut - “Big Wing”, In Gut’s House, Blast First, 1987
- Women - “Eyesore”, Public Strain, Jagjaguwar, 2010
Hour 2
- Boris With Merzbow - “Akuma No Uta”, -Gensho- Expanded Edition, Gensho At Fever 11272015, Daymare Recordings, 2016
- Verzerk - “Crime and Laughter”, Tokyo Flashback, P.S.F. Records / Black Editions, 1991 / 2017
- Hanatarash - “Hanatara Hopper”, Hanatarash 3, RRRecords, 1989
- Crazy Doberman - “No Body”, ---Haunted, Non / Haunted, Torn Light Records, 2019
- Figured - Excerpt from Clehft, Pidgin Records, 2019
- Erik Satie (Performed by Daniel Varsano and Phillipe Entremont) - “Gymnopédie No. 1”, Satie: Piano Works, Sony Classical, 1888 / 1992
- Student Driver - “Coliseum”, Wonderful Then, 2019
- Atlas Sound - “An Orchid”, (02/03/2010 - Brooklyn, NY)
- The Velvet Underground & Nico - “I’ll Be Your Mirror”, The Velvet Underground & Nico, Verve Records, 1967 / 1985