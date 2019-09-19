Played a few trax from XT Steve's and my DJ set at Radio Bar. Live GD, David Nance Group, and Bill Nace + Jon Collin. New music from Sunburned, Nivhek, and some tunes from the excellent Porcelain Summer compilation on I Dischi Del Barone.
Hour 1
- Grateful Dead – “Uncle John’s Band” / “Wharf Rat”, Europe ’72: The Complete Recordings, Rhino, 2011 (05/25/72 – London, England)
- David Nance Group w/ Tyler Damon – “Prophet’s Profit”, (09/06/19 – Raleigh, NC)
- Sunburned Hand of the Man – “The Great Hope”, Intentions, 2019
- Cave – “The Juan”, Allways, Drag City, 2018
- Stereolab – “Brakhage”, Dots and Loops, Duophonic, 1997
- Broadcast – “Black Cat”, Tender Buttons, Warp, 2005
- Free Kitten – “Teenie Weenie Boppie”, Sentimental Education, Kill Rock Stars, 1997
Hour 2
- Gate – “Caked”, Saturday Night Fever, MIE Music, 2016
- Pumice – “Lest Wet”, Porcelain Summer, I Dischi Del Barone, 2019
- Spykes – “Indoor War Part Two”, Porcelain Summer, I Dischi Del Barone, 2019
- Brannten Schnüre – “Gefangen In Zimmern”, Porcelain Summer, I Dischi Del Barone, 2019
- Bridget Hayden – “There Is Always A Branch Breaking”, Pure Touch Only From Now On, They Said So, Early Music, 2018
- Bill Nace and Jon Collin – Excerpt from Philadelphia, 14 April 2019, Early Music, 2019
- Nivhek – Excerpt from After Its Own Death, W.25th, 2019