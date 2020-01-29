Psychic and Powerless 01/29/20

Happy wishes to Chris Carter, and to the late Steve Reid. The Buzzcocks debut single came out 43 years ago today. Live music from Flipper w/ Yow, MV & EE, Plagal Grind, Sandy Bull, Boris, and Throbbing Gristle. New music from Earth Cult (a veritable super group comprised of Kryssi Battalene, Sarah Louise, and Sally Anne Morgan) & Brunhild Ferrari and Jim O'Rourke.
Hour 1
- Buzzcocks - “Boredom / Friends of Mine”, Spiral Scratch, New Hormones, 1977
- Public Image Limited - “Annalisa”, Public Image (First Issue), Virgin, 1978
- Purling Hiss - “3000 AD”, High Bias, Drag City, 2016
- Flipper with David Yow - “Ever”, (10/19/2019 - Pioneertown, CA)
- Vermonster - “Grease of the Yak”, Spirit of Yma, Twisted Village, 1990
- Agitation Free - “Khan El Khalili”, Malesch, Vertigo, 1972
- Plagal Grind - “???”, (12/03/1988 - Christchurch, NZ)
- MV & EE - “Tea Devil”, (01/19/2020 - Brooklyn, NY)
- Earth Cult - “Squash Vine”, Natch 11, 2020
- Sandy Bull & The Rhythm Ace - “Driftin’”, Live 1976, Drag City, 2012
Hour 2
- Boris - “Ka Re Ha Te Ta Sa Ki -No One’s Grieve-”, Smile -Live at Wolf Creek-, Daymare Recordings / Diwphalanx Records, 2008
- Midnight Mines - “Do The Locomotion”, We Are The Primitives of a New Era, The Loki Label, 2017
- Throbbing Gristle - “Wall of Sound”, Live December 2004 (A Souvenir of Camber Sands), Mute / Industrial Records / Traffic Inc., 2019
- Jake Meginsky / Bill Nace Duo - Excerpt from “Track 2”, West/East, Open Mouth, 2019
- Brunhild Ferrari / Jim O’Rourke - Excerpt from “Le Piano Englouti”, Le Piano Englouti, Black Truffle, 2020
- Low - “Tempest”, Double Negative, Sub Pop, 2018
- Maxine Funke - “Can’t Make Done” / “Rolling Boil”, Lace, Next Best Way / Digital Regress, 2008 / 2019
- Steve Reid Featuring The Legendary Master Brotherhood - “Nova”, Mustevic Sound, 1976