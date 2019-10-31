Psychic and Powerless 10/30/19

Happy Halloween! Graveyards, dead girlfriends, monsters, killers, draculas, frankenstein's monsters, werewolves and more! The live versions of "Expressway" and "PCH" were my 999th and 1000th songs on Psychic and Powerless...what a ride. See ya next week as we move into the post-1000th landscape.

Hour 1

  1. Mudhoney – “Halloween”, Touch Me I’m Sick / Halloween, Sub Pop, 1988
  2. Sonic Youth – “Expressway To Yr Skull” / “Pacific Coast Highway”, (05/22/1987 – Trenton, NJ)
  3. Butthole Surfers – “Graveyard”, Locust Abortion Technician, Touch and Go, 1987
  4. Velvet Underground – “I Heard Her Call My Name”, White Light / White Heat, Verve Records / 1968 / 1985
  5. Neil Young – “Down By The River”, Live at The Fillmore East, Reprise Records, 2006 (March 1970)
  6. Half Japanese – “E.S.P”, Our Solar System, Iridescence Records / Fire Records, 1984 / 2014 
  7. Half Japanese – “King Kong”, A Tribute To Daniel Johnston, Little Teddy Recordings, 1994 
  8. The Cramps – “Rockin Bones” / “Human Fly”, (08/18/1979 – New York City, NY)
  9. Shellac – “God Save the Queen”, (10/31/1998 – Chicago, IL | Sex Pistols tribute show)
  10. Talking Heads – “Psycho Killer”, Stop Making Sense, Sire, 1984

Hour 2

  1. Lightning Bolt – “Dracula Mountain”, Wonderful Rainbow, Load Records, 2003
  2. Vampire Belt – “Last of the Hipmen” / “Echo”, Unfit Structures, Hermit Hut, 2005
  3. Wolf Eyes – “Dead Hills 2”, Dead Hills, Troubleman United, 2002 
  4. Dr. John – “Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya”, Gris-Gris, ATCO Records, 1968
  5. Creedence Clearwater Revival – “Born on the Bayou”, (09/28/71 – London, England
  6. Grateful Dead – “Werewolves of London”, (07/08/79 – Morrison, CO)
  7. Grateful Dead – “Friend of the Devil”, American Beauty, Warner Bros. Records, 1970
  8. Black Sabbath – “War Pigs”, (12/20/1970 – Paris, France)
  9. Melvins – “If I Had an Exorcism” / “Boris”, Endless Residency, Amphetamine Reptile Records, 2011 (January 2011)

 

