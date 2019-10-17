Psychic and Powerless 10/16/19

Happy birthday to Bob Weir and Nico. Live recordings all around, but special attention to the new Wet Tuna LP.
Hour 1
- Bikini Kill – “Blood One”, Pussy Whipped, Kill Rock Stars, 1993
- Urinals – “Sex”, Sex, Happy Squid Records / Superior Viaduct, 1980 / 2013
- Half Japanese – “Vietnam”, Charmed Life, Fifty Skidillion Watts Records, 1987
- Yo La Tengo – “See My Friends”, (12/31/99 – Hoboken, NJ)
- Long Hots – “Mama”, Monday Night Raw, 2018
- Meg Baird – “Stream”, Seasons On Earth, Drag City, 2011
- Grateful Dead – “Good Lovin’” (10/16/76 – Baton Rouge, LA)
- Velvet Underground - "Some Kind Of Love" / "Ocean" (10/19/69 – Dallas, TX)
- Nico – “These Days” / “It Was A Pleasure Then”, Chelsea Girl, Verve Records, 1967
- Wet Tuna - “Goin’”, Water Weird, Three Lobed Recordings, 2019
- Anthony Pasquarosa – “The Robbing of the Northfield Bank”, Abbandonato Da Dio Nazione, Vin Du Select Qualitite / Thin Wrist Recordings, 2017
Hour 2
- Rob Noyes – “A Certain Kind Of Dirt”, Rob Noyes / Greg Kelley Split, 2019
- Greg Kelley – Excerpt from “Church Key”, Rob Noyes / Greg Kelley Split, 2019
- Joe McPhee Quartet – “Harriet”, Underground Railroad, CjRecord Productions / Bo’Weavil Recordings, 1969 / 2014
- Sonic Youth – “Tunic” / “Dirty Boots”, (11/03/90 – Irvine, CA)
- Sunburned Hand of the Man – “Look At This Body”, (10/04/19 – Kingston, NY)
- Wet Tuna – “Disco Bev”, (10/04/19 – Kingston, NY)