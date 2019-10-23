Psychic and Powerless 10/23/19

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.