Psychic and Powerless 10/23/19

Do me a favor and check out the new Weeping Bong Band record. Lots of records from home tonight, including new Kim G, archival Sun City Girls, live Neil Young. Extended Loren Connors track in the second hour in honor of his 70th birthday.
Hour 1
- The Pop Group – “We Are Time”, Y, Radar Records, 1979
- Sun City Girls – “Cad Walleder”, Majora / Abduction, 1991 / 2019
- Bad Brains – “Pay To Cum”, Bad Brains, ROIR, 1981
- Kim Gordon – “Paprika Pony”, No Home Record, Matador Records, 2019
- Free Kitten – “Sentimental Education”, Sentimental Education, Kill Rock Stars, 1997
- Kim Gordon - “Earthquake”, No Home Record, Matador Records, 2019
- Neil Young – “Comes a Time” / “Cortez The Killer”, Live Rust, Reprise Records, 1979
- Boris with Merzbow – “Farewell”, Rock Dream, Diwphalanx Records / Daymare Recordings / Southern Lord, 2007 / 2008
Hour 2
- Weeping Bong Band – “Remembering My Name”, II, Feeding Tube Records, 2019
- Loren Connors – “Café Oto, May 14, 2011”, Loren Connors / Vapour Theories, Carbon Records, 2014
- Maxine Funke – “Best Kept” / “Ranunculas”, Silk, Feeding Tube Records, 2018
- Roland Kirk – “The Inflated Tear”, The Inflated Tear, Atlantic, 1968 / 1976
- Sun Ra – “Lanquidity”, Lanquidity, Philly Jazz, 1978
- Yellow Swans – “Sandwall”, Drowner Yellow Swans, Tape Room, 2007
- Chuck Berry – “School Days”, After School Session, Chess Records, 1957