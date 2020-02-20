Psychic and Powerless 02/19/20

Long songs + happy birthday Yoko Ono + music from a New Orleans local, Proud/Father! Happy Mardi Gras.

Hour 1

  1. Sun City Girls - “Plaster Cupids Falling From The Ceiling”, You’re Never Alone With A Cigarette (Sun City Girls Singles Volume 1), Abduction, 2008 
  2. The Fall - “Tempo House”, Perverted By Language, Rough Trade / Superior Viaduct, 1983 / 2017 
  3. Tonstarttsbandht - Excerpt from Christchurch, Dœs Are, 2016  
  4. Big Blood - “Heaven or South Portland”, Do You Wanna Have A Skeleton Dream, Feeding Tube Records, 2020 
  5. John Lennon & Yoko Ono And The Plastic Ono Band - “Listen, The Snow Is Falling”, Happy Xmas (War Is Over) / Listen, The Snow Is Falling, Apple Records, 1980
  6. Yoko Ono with Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon  - “Mulberry”, (October 2010, Los Angeles, CA)
  7. Proud/Father - “A Word Of Light (OAZO)”, Sunlight Breaks Over The Black Pearl, 2020

Hour 2

  1. MV & EE - “Weatherhead Hollow”, Ready For Another House, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2009 
  2. Eugene Chadbourne - “Texas Was”, Solo Guitar Volume 3 ⅓, Feeding Tube Records, 2019 
  3. Tongue Depressor - Excerpt from “Lead Lidded”, Dregs, Thalamos, 2019
  4. John Truscinski - “August Closer”, Bridle Path, Open Mouth Records, 2020 
  5. Grouper - “Alien Observer”, A I A: Alien Observer, Yellow Electric, 2011
  6. Sun Araw - “Holodeck Blues”, On Patrol, Not Not Fun Records, 2010  
Load comments