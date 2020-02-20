Psychic and Powerless 02/19/20

Long songs + happy birthday Yoko Ono + music from a New Orleans local, Proud/Father! Happy Mardi Gras.
Hour 1
- Sun City Girls - “Plaster Cupids Falling From The Ceiling”, You’re Never Alone With A Cigarette (Sun City Girls Singles Volume 1), Abduction, 2008
- The Fall - “Tempo House”, Perverted By Language, Rough Trade / Superior Viaduct, 1983 / 2017
- Tonstarttsbandht - Excerpt from Christchurch, Dœs Are, 2016
- Big Blood - “Heaven or South Portland”, Do You Wanna Have A Skeleton Dream, Feeding Tube Records, 2020
- John Lennon & Yoko Ono And The Plastic Ono Band - “Listen, The Snow Is Falling”, Happy Xmas (War Is Over) / Listen, The Snow Is Falling, Apple Records, 1980
- Yoko Ono with Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon - “Mulberry”, (October 2010, Los Angeles, CA)
- Proud/Father - “A Word Of Light (OAZO)”, Sunlight Breaks Over The Black Pearl, 2020
Hour 2
- MV & EE - “Weatherhead Hollow”, Ready For Another House, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2009
- Eugene Chadbourne - “Texas Was”, Solo Guitar Volume 3 ⅓, Feeding Tube Records, 2019
- Tongue Depressor - Excerpt from “Lead Lidded”, Dregs, Thalamos, 2019
- John Truscinski - “August Closer”, Bridle Path, Open Mouth Records, 2020
- Grouper - “Alien Observer”, A I A: Alien Observer, Yellow Electric, 2011
- Sun Araw - “Holodeck Blues”, On Patrol, Not Not Fun Records, 2010