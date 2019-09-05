Psychic And Powerless 09/05/19

Only 13 more weeks left of the Fall semester! Hope everyone is having a great one. We had some long-form chooglin, live rock n roll, and some space explorations with Bitchin Bajas and Masaki Batoh in the first hour. Christian Marclay makes a PnP debut, as do Marisa Anderson and Kath Bloom, and we closed out the hour with some live Sunwatchers.
Hour 1
- Can – “Future Days”, Future Days, United Artists Records / Spoon Records, 1973 / 2014
- Endless Boogie – “Came Wild, Game Finish”, Vol I, II, No Quarter, 2019
- Ramones – “Blitzkrieg Bop”, It’s Alive, Sire, 1979
- Fugazi – “Sieve-Fisted Find”, Nancy, France 5/21/95
- Fugazi – “Reprovisional”, Nancy, France 5/21/95
- MV & EE – “Tea Devil”, I Left My Wallet In The Trossachs, Heroine Celestial Agriculture, 2010
- Bitchin Bajas – “Yonaguni”, Bajas Fresh, Drag City, 2017
Hour 2
- Christian Marclay – “Louis Armstrong”, More Encores, No Man’s Land, 1989
- Charalambides – “Before You Go”, Exile, Kranky, 2011
- Alan Licht & Loren Connors – “Pittsburgh”, Mercury, Road Cone, 1997
- Kath Bloom, Loren Connors – “How We Live”, Restless Faithful Desperate, St. Joan, 1983
- Marisa Anderson – “Colfax”, Tashi Dorji / Marisa Anderson, Footfalls Records, 2015
- Jack Rose – “Linden Avenue Stomp”, Dr. Ragtime & His Pals, Tequila Sunrise Records / Three Lobed Records, 2008 / 2016
- Frozen Corn – “Country Blues”, Frozen Corn, Mystra Records, 2010
- John Fahey – “Give Me Corn Bread”, Vol 3 / Dance Of Death & Other Plantation Favorites, Takoma / 4 Men With Beards, 1965 / 2015
- Sunwatchers – “Beautiful Crystals”, 4/13/2019 At Café Mustache, Hausu Mountain, 2019