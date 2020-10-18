Queer Sphere 10/16/2020

Happy LGBTQ history month, from your very own House Motha! A little fun fact about me: I’m an LGBTQ history buff. Ask me anything, I could probably tell you the answer… even better if it has to do with music! When i was coming up with the theme tonight’s show, I thought about our history… from ancient Greece, to Victorian England, all the way to the Stonewall Inn in New York city… Queer music has transcended time passed. Thus, the theme for tonight’s show was born: An Ode to our Elders!
Billie Holiday - All of Me
Bessie Smith - Nobody Knows You when You’re Down and Out
Long John Baldry - Stay with Me
Jackie Shane - Cruel Cruel World
Janis Joplin - Cry Baby
David Bowie - Moonage Daydream
Elton John - Bennie and the Jets
Labi Siffre - I Got The…
Queen - Cool Cat
Harvey Milk - Give Them Hope (speech)
Sylvester - Dance (Disco Heat)
Donna Summer - I Feel Love
Deee-lite - What Is Love?
Frankie Knuckles - Can You Feel It
Rufus feat. Chaka Khan - You Got the Love
Boy George - The Crying Game
Vito Russo - Calling of the Words (speech)
Grace Jones - Slave to the Rhythm
Modern Rocketry - Homosexuality
RuPaul - Supermodel (You Better Work)
Madonna - Vogue
Tina Turner - What’s Love Got To Do With It
George Michael - Freedom! ’90
Cher - Believe