Queer Sphere 10/16/2020

Happy LGBTQ history month, from your very own House Motha! A little fun fact about me: I’m an LGBTQ history buff. Ask me anything, I could probably tell you the answer… even better if it has to do with music!  When i was coming up with the theme tonight’s show, I thought about our history… from ancient Greece, to Victorian England, all the way to the Stonewall Inn in New York city… Queer music has transcended time passed. Thus, the theme for tonight’s show was born: An Ode to our Elders!  

Billie Holiday - All of Me

Bessie Smith - Nobody Knows You when You’re Down and Out

Long John Baldry - Stay with Me

Jackie Shane - Cruel Cruel World

Janis Joplin - Cry Baby 

David Bowie - Moonage Daydream 

Elton John - Bennie and the Jets 

Labi Siffre - I Got The… 

Queen - Cool Cat 

Harvey Milk - Give Them Hope (speech)

Sylvester - Dance (Disco Heat)

Donna Summer - I Feel Love 

Deee-lite - What Is Love?

Frankie Knuckles - Can You Feel It 

Rufus feat. Chaka Khan - You Got the Love

Boy George - The Crying Game 

Vito Russo - Calling of the Words (speech)

Grace Jones - Slave to the Rhythm 

Modern Rocketry - Homosexuality 

RuPaul - Supermodel (You Better Work)

Madonna - Vogue 

Tina Turner - What’s Love Got To Do With It 

George Michael - Freedom! ’90

Cher - Believe

Load comments