Queer Sphere 10/23/2020

Happy LGBTQ history month, from your very own House Motha, and welcome to LGBTQ History part deux - History In the Making. Tonight I’ll be featuring artists who are continuing the legacies of their elders in music by pushing boundaries, coming out (in life and in song), and showing the new generation how to groove ~
Troye Sivan - My My My!
Adam Lambert - Velvet
Sam Smith - I Feel Love
Todrick Hall - Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels
Beyonce - Formation
Big Freedia - Rent
BROCKHAMPTON - SWEET
The Internet - Roll (Burbank Funk)
Leilkeli47 - Zoom
Santigold - Freak Like Me
Sofi Tukker - Best Friend
Kaytranada - 10% (instrumental)
Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis - 10%
Hozier feat. Mavis Staples - Nina Cried Power
Lady Gaga - Electric Chapel
Shea Diamond - I Am America
Janelle Monáe - Django Jane
Alabama Shakes - Future People
Steve Lacy - Like Me
Tyler, the Creator - BEST INTEREST
Frank Ocean - Nights
FKA Twigs - Closer
Willow - Wait A Minute!
King Princess - Cheap Queen
Kehlani - Butterfly
Harry Styles - Lights Up
Hayley Kiyoko - Pretty Girl
Clairo - Sofia
Lorde - Supercut
Tash Sultana - Outro
Tash Sultana - Big Smoke
Brittany Howard - History Repeats