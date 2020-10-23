Queer Sphere 10/23/2020

Happy LGBTQ history month, from your very own House Motha, and welcome to LGBTQ History part deux - History In the Making. Tonight I’ll be featuring artists who are continuing the legacies of their elders in music by pushing boundaries, coming out (in life and in song), and showing the new generation how to groove ~

Troye Sivan - My My My!

Adam Lambert - Velvet 

Sam Smith - I Feel Love  

Todrick Hall - Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels 

Beyonce - Formation 

Big Freedia - Rent 

BROCKHAMPTON - SWEET 

The Internet - Roll (Burbank Funk)

Leilkeli47 - Zoom

Santigold - Freak Like Me 

Sofi Tukker - Best Friend 

Kaytranada - 10% (instrumental)

Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis - 10%

Hozier feat. Mavis Staples - Nina Cried Power

Lady Gaga - Electric Chapel 

Shea Diamond - I Am America 

Janelle Monáe - Django Jane 

Alabama Shakes - Future People 

Steve Lacy - Like Me 

Tyler, the Creator - BEST INTEREST 

Frank Ocean - Nights 

FKA Twigs - Closer

Willow - Wait A Minute! 

King Princess - Cheap Queen 

Kehlani - Butterfly 

Harry Styles - Lights Up 

Hayley Kiyoko - Pretty Girl 

Clairo - Sofia 

Lorde - Supercut 

Tash Sultana - Outro  

Tash Sultana - Big Smoke 

Brittany Howard - History Repeats 

