Queer Sphere 10/23/2020

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 79F. Winds light and variable.