Queer Sphere 10/30/2020

Spooky Sphere~~~
- The Arcs - Once We Begin (Intro)
- Volta - Halloween Theme (Remix)
- Sharon Needles - Dressed to Kill
- Kim Petras - There Will Be Blood
- Adam Lambert - VooDoo
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
- Kesha - Cannibal
- Lady Gaga - Bloody Mary
- LORDE - Glory and Gore
- Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown
- St. Vincent - Pieta
- Santana - Evil Ways
- David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)
- Screamin' Jay Hawkins - I Put A Spell on You
- Santana - Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen
- Miley Cyrus - Zombie (Cover)
- Hurricane Bells - Monsters
- Thom Yorke - Hearing Damage
- The Beatles - Blue Jay Way
- Beck - Scarecrow
- Dr. Dog - Vampire
- The Arcs - Pistol Made of Bone
- Thom Yorke - Traffic
- Jack White - Get In the Mind Shaft
- Jack White - Everything You've Ever Learned
- St. Vincent - Digital Witness (DARKSIDE Remix)
- BANKS - Poltergeist
- The Beatles - Long, Long, Long