Queer Sphere 10/30/2020

Spooky Sphere~~~

  1. The Arcs - Once We Begin (Intro)
  2. Volta - Halloween Theme (Remix)
  3. Sharon Needles - Dressed to Kill 
  4. Kim Petras - There Will Be Blood 
  5. Adam Lambert - VooDoo 
  6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
  7. Kesha - Cannibal 
  8. Lady Gaga - Bloody Mary 
  9. LORDE - Glory and Gore 
  10. Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown 
  11. St. Vincent - Pieta 
  12. Santana - Evil Ways 
  13. David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)
  14. Screamin' Jay Hawkins - I Put A Spell on You
  15. Santana - Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen 
  16. Miley Cyrus - Zombie (Cover) 
  17. Hurricane Bells - Monsters 
  18. Thom Yorke - Hearing Damage 
  19. The Beatles - Blue Jay Way 
  20. Beck - Scarecrow 
  21. Dr. Dog - Vampire 
  22. The Arcs - Pistol Made of Bone
  23. Thom Yorke - Traffic 
  24. Jack White - Get In the Mind Shaft
  25. Jack White - Everything You've Ever Learned 
  26. St. Vincent - Digital Witness (DARKSIDE Remix)
  27. BANKS - Poltergeist 
  28. The Beatles - Long, Long, Long

Load comments