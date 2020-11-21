Queer Sphere 11/20/2020

Today is Trans Day of Remembrance. In honor of those who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence... A celebration: 

KAYTRANADA feat. Tinashe - The Worst in Me

Kali Uchis feat. Tyler, the Creator - After the Storm

Janelle Monae - Crazy, Classic, Life 

St. Vincent - Fast Slow Disco (Steffi Remix)

Tush - Southern Freeez

Sofi Tukker - Purple Hat 

Adam Lambert - Kickin' In 

Tame Impala - Breathe Deeper 

CARIBOU - Home 

Electric Guest - This Head I Hold 

Bleachers - Rollercoaster 

WALK THE MOON - Tightrope 

Disclosure - Where Angels Fear to Tread 

Fleetwood Mac - Everywhere 

Sweet Crude - Déballez 

Yuno - Galapagos 

Hozier - Nobody 

Young the Giant - Tightrope 

Tash Sultana - Cigarettes 

Khruangbin - August Twelve 

Lake Street Dive - Shame, Shame, Shame 

Sinkane - Favorite Song 

The Last Artful, DODGR - HOT 

THE ANXIETY - Poolside 

Dr. Dog - The Breeze

girl in red - 4AM

Raveena - Sweet Time 

Vampire Weekend feat. Steve Lacy - Flower Moon 

