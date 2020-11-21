Queer Sphere 11/20/2020

Today is Trans Day of Remembrance. In honor of those who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence... A celebration:
KAYTRANADA feat. Tinashe - The Worst in Me
Kali Uchis feat. Tyler, the Creator - After the Storm
Janelle Monae - Crazy, Classic, Life
St. Vincent - Fast Slow Disco (Steffi Remix)
Tush - Southern Freeez
Sofi Tukker - Purple Hat
Adam Lambert - Kickin' In
Tame Impala - Breathe Deeper
CARIBOU - Home
Electric Guest - This Head I Hold
Bleachers - Rollercoaster
WALK THE MOON - Tightrope
Disclosure - Where Angels Fear to Tread
Fleetwood Mac - Everywhere
Sweet Crude - Déballez
Yuno - Galapagos
Hozier - Nobody
Young the Giant - Tightrope
Tash Sultana - Cigarettes
Khruangbin - August Twelve
Lake Street Dive - Shame, Shame, Shame
Sinkane - Favorite Song
The Last Artful, DODGR - HOT
THE ANXIETY - Poolside
Dr. Dog - The Breeze
girl in red - 4AM
Raveena - Sweet Time
Vampire Weekend feat. Steve Lacy - Flower Moon