Queer Sphere 4/17/2020

Good evening, all you cool cats and kittens! Mother Superior here – how y’all doin??? (Fine, how are you?) I’m doin’ swell, thanks for asking! Been makin’ a lot of TikTok coffee, learning how to play the bass, cultivating an obscene number of playlists... Here is one of those playlists, aptly titled “what’s coming out of my speaker” – tunes that I’ve recently discovered, been introduced to, or just plain stumbled upon at 3 AM! Enjoy! 

Be kind to one another, but most importantly, be kind to yourselves! 

Mother Superior ☘

P.s. Wanna let me know what you think?? Shoot me an email at lfresi1@lsu.edu or slide into my Instagram DMs @leighfresina (don’t be a creep pls) 

P.p.s. Not every artist on this playlist is part of the LGBTQIA+ community – I just like their music!  

  1. Snoh Aalegra – Fool For You
  2. Tashaki Miyaki – I Only Have Eyes For You 
  3. Allah-Las – Raspberry Jam 
  4. Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady
  5. Alt-J – Lovely Day (Bonus Track) 
  6. Janelle Monáe feat. Deep Cotton – 57821
  7. Bermuda Triangle – Till the End of Days 
  8. Sweet Crude – Porkupine 
  9. Frank Ocean – Dear April (Side A – Acoustic) 
  10. bLAck pARty - Summer Love 
  11. Adam Lambert feat. Nile Rodgers – Roses 
  12. Overcoats – The Fool 
  13. Justice Der – Age of Consent 
  14. Elvis Presley – Bossa Nova Baby 
  15. Santigold (vs. Switch and FreQ Nasty) – Creator 
  16. Tyler, the Creator feat. Kali Ulchis – See You Again 
  17. Choker – Juno 
  18. Yvonne Elliman – Everything’s Alright (From the Jesus Christ Superstar Soundtrack)
  19. Sofi Tukker – Good Time Girl
  20. Symmetry – The Magician 
  21. Khruangbin – People Everywhere (Still Alive) 
  22. Peter Frampton – Show Me the Way 
  23. Harry Styles – Golden 
  24. Monsune – OUTTA MY MIND
  25. Big Mama Thornton – Hound Dog 
  26. Discovery – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend 
  27. The Frights – Tiny Cities Made of Ashes 
  28. James Blake – Can’t Believe the Way We Flow 
  29. The Beatles – Within You, Without You (Instrumental – Anthology 2 Version)
  30. Soaked Oats – I’m a Peach 
  31. Bootsy Collins – I’d Rather Be With You 
  32. Lenny Kravitz – It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over 

