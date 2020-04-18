Queer Sphere 4/17/2020

Good evening, all you cool cats and kittens! Mother Superior here – how y’all doin??? (Fine, how are you?) I’m doin’ swell, thanks for asking! Been makin’ a lot of TikTok coffee, learning how to play the bass, cultivating an obscene number of playlists... Here is one of those playlists, aptly titled “what’s coming out of my speaker” – tunes that I’ve recently discovered, been introduced to, or just plain stumbled upon at 3 AM! Enjoy!
Be kind to one another, but most importantly, be kind to yourselves!
Mother Superior ☘
P.s. Wanna let me know what you think?? Shoot me an email at lfresi1@lsu.edu or slide into my Instagram DMs @leighfresina (don’t be a creep pls)
P.p.s. Not every artist on this playlist is part of the LGBTQIA+ community – I just like their music!
- Snoh Aalegra – Fool For You
- Tashaki Miyaki – I Only Have Eyes For You
- Allah-Las – Raspberry Jam
- Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady
- Alt-J – Lovely Day (Bonus Track)
- Janelle Monáe feat. Deep Cotton – 57821
- Bermuda Triangle – Till the End of Days
- Sweet Crude – Porkupine
- Frank Ocean – Dear April (Side A – Acoustic)
- bLAck pARty - Summer Love
- Adam Lambert feat. Nile Rodgers – Roses
- Overcoats – The Fool
- Justice Der – Age of Consent
- Elvis Presley – Bossa Nova Baby
- Santigold (vs. Switch and FreQ Nasty) – Creator
- Tyler, the Creator feat. Kali Ulchis – See You Again
- Choker – Juno
- Yvonne Elliman – Everything’s Alright (From the Jesus Christ Superstar Soundtrack)
- Sofi Tukker – Good Time Girl
- Symmetry – The Magician
- Khruangbin – People Everywhere (Still Alive)
- Peter Frampton – Show Me the Way
- Harry Styles – Golden
- Monsune – OUTTA MY MIND
- Big Mama Thornton – Hound Dog
- Discovery – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
- The Frights – Tiny Cities Made of Ashes
- James Blake – Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
- The Beatles – Within You, Without You (Instrumental – Anthology 2 Version)
- Soaked Oats – I’m a Peach
- Bootsy Collins – I’d Rather Be With You
- Lenny Kravitz – It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over