Queer Sphere 4/24/2020

Simply: A Love Letter 

Mother Superior 🍀

  1. Mild High Club – Homage 
  2. Omar Apollo – Hit Me Up 
  3. Beach Fossils – Sugar 
  4. Brittany Howard – Stay High 
  5. Billie Holiday – The Way You Look Tonight 
  6. Evan Rachel Wood – I’d Have You Anytime
  7. girl in red – 4am
  8. Lake Streeth Dive – Let Me Roll It 
  9. Rufus & Chaka Khan – Your Smile 
  10. Tom Misch – Kyiv 
  11. Roman GianArthur – All I Need 
  12. Harry Styles – Meet Me In the Hallway
  13. Yo La Tengo – I’ll Be Around 
  14. The Velvet Underground – I’m Sticking With You 
  15. Dr. Dog – Bring My Baby Back
  16. Otis Redding – Cigarettes and Coffee 
  17. Chris Stapleton – More of You 
  18. Commodores – Just to Be Close to You 
  19. Teagan and Sara – Take Me Anywhere 
  20. Justice Der – Age of Consent 
  21. JJ Grey & MoFro – Tupelo Honey 
  22. Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do With It
  23. Perfume Genius – Alan – Rework
  24. BROCKHAMPTON – SOMETHING ABOUT HIM 
  25. Clairo – Flaming Hot Cheetos 
  26. LoveLeo – BOYFREN
  27. Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love 
  28. The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away 
  29. Daniela Andrade – Wet Dreams 
  30. King Princess – Prophet 
  31. K.d. lang – Constant Craving 
  32. Holly Miranda – All I Want Is to Be Your Girl 
  33. Alt-J – 3WW
  34. Janelle Monáe – Heroes 

