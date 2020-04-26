Queer Sphere 4/24/2020

Simply: A Love Letter
Mother Superior 🍀
- Mild High Club – Homage
- Omar Apollo – Hit Me Up
- Beach Fossils – Sugar
- Brittany Howard – Stay High
- Billie Holiday – The Way You Look Tonight
- Evan Rachel Wood – I’d Have You Anytime
- girl in red – 4am
- Lake Streeth Dive – Let Me Roll It
- Rufus & Chaka Khan – Your Smile
- Tom Misch – Kyiv
- Roman GianArthur – All I Need
- Harry Styles – Meet Me In the Hallway
- Yo La Tengo – I’ll Be Around
- The Velvet Underground – I’m Sticking With You
- Dr. Dog – Bring My Baby Back
- Otis Redding – Cigarettes and Coffee
- Chris Stapleton – More of You
- Commodores – Just to Be Close to You
- Teagan and Sara – Take Me Anywhere
- Justice Der – Age of Consent
- JJ Grey & MoFro – Tupelo Honey
- Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do With It
- Perfume Genius – Alan – Rework
- BROCKHAMPTON – SOMETHING ABOUT HIM
- Clairo – Flaming Hot Cheetos
- LoveLeo – BOYFREN
- Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love
- The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away
- Daniela Andrade – Wet Dreams
- King Princess – Prophet
- K.d. lang – Constant Craving
- Holly Miranda – All I Want Is to Be Your Girl
- Alt-J – 3WW
- Janelle Monáe – Heroes