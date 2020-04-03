Queer Sphere 4/3/2020

Quarantine Queer Sphere! This playlist is named "songs to listen to while looking out the window". Think: Bella Swan in New Moon. (Man, I miss being on the radio)

  1. Portugal. The Man - Sleep Forever 
  2. Billie Holiday - I'll Look Around
  3. Adam Lambert - Feel Something 
  4. Johnny Jewel - Isolation 
  5. Khruangbin - Friday Morning
  6. Dita Von Teese, Sébastian Tellier - La vie est un jeu 
  7. Overcoats - Cherry Wine (cover)
  8. Tyler, The Creator - Answer 
  9. Chet Baker - It's Always You
  10. Dizzy Fae - Gut Talk 
  11. Nakhane - Age of Consent 
  12. Kele Okereke - Road to Ibadan 
  13. Billie Eilish - i love you 
  14. Jim James - All Things Must Pass (cover)
  15. Nina Simone - Stars (Live at Montreux)
  16. Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus 
  17. Hozier - Shrike 
  18. Harry Styles - From the Dining Table 
  19. Dr. Dog - Night 
  20. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - It Never Entered My Mind (Live)
  21. I Can Change - Lake Street Dive 
  22. Leon Bridges - So Long 
  23. Beck - Phase
  24. The 1975 - Be My Mistake 
  25. The Beatles - Julia 
  26. St. Vincent - We Put A Pearl in the Ground 
  27. The Shins - The Fear 
  28. Lana Del Rey feat. Sean Ono Lennon - Tomorrow Never Came 
