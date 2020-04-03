Queer Sphere 4/3/2020

Quarantine Queer Sphere! This playlist is named "songs to listen to while looking out the window". Think: Bella Swan in New Moon. (Man, I miss being on the radio)
- Portugal. The Man - Sleep Forever
- Billie Holiday - I'll Look Around
- Adam Lambert - Feel Something
- Johnny Jewel - Isolation
- Khruangbin - Friday Morning
- Dita Von Teese, Sébastian Tellier - La vie est un jeu
- Overcoats - Cherry Wine (cover)
- Tyler, The Creator - Answer
- Chet Baker - It's Always You
- Dizzy Fae - Gut Talk
- Nakhane - Age of Consent
- Kele Okereke - Road to Ibadan
- Billie Eilish - i love you
- Jim James - All Things Must Pass (cover)
- Nina Simone - Stars (Live at Montreux)
- Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus
- Hozier - Shrike
- Harry Styles - From the Dining Table
- Dr. Dog - Night
- Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - It Never Entered My Mind (Live)
- I Can Change - Lake Street Dive
- Leon Bridges - So Long
- Beck - Phase
- The 1975 - Be My Mistake
- The Beatles - Julia
- St. Vincent - We Put A Pearl in the Ground
- The Shins - The Fear
- Lana Del Rey feat. Sean Ono Lennon - Tomorrow Never Came