Queer Sphere 5/8/2020

Quarantine tunes pt. 4, thrown together by yours truly.
Stay safe, STAY HOME!
Mother Superior🍀
- Chronixx – Skankin’ Sweet
- Ted Lucas – It’s So Easy (When You Know What You’re Doing)
- The Pointer Sisters – Automatic
- Jimi Hendrix – 1983... (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)
- Irma Thomas – Ruler of My Heart - Live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- David Bowie – Right – Alternative Gouster Mix
- Khruangbin – Time (You and I)
- The Staple Sisters – I’ll Take You There
- Radiohead – All I Need
- Tom Misch – The Real
- The Beatles – Across the Universe – Naked Version
- Henry Green – Another Light
- Funk – Groove Me
- Alice Pheobe Lou – Something Holy
- Christine and the Queens – iT
- Sean Nicholas Savage – Propaganda
- Dirty Projectors – Isolation
- Rostam – Wood
- ROSALÍA – Dolerme
- Amber Mark – Heart-Shaped Box
- Remi Wolf – Woo!
- Cautious Clay – Cold War
- The Killers – Fire In Bone
- Deee-Lite – Stay in Bed, Forget the Rest
- Fiona Apple – I Want You to Love Me
- Arca – Nonbinary
- Troye Sivan – Take Yourself Home
- Serpentwithfeet – This Hill
- Christine and the Queens – People, I’ve been sad
- Raveena – Headaches