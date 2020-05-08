Queer Sphere 5/8/2020

Quarantine tunes pt. 4, thrown together by yours truly.

Stay safe, STAY HOME! 

Mother Superior🍀

  1. Chronixx – Skankin’ Sweet
  2. Ted Lucas – It’s So Easy (When You Know What You’re Doing)
  3. The Pointer Sisters – Automatic 
  4. Jimi Hendrix – 1983... (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)
  5. Irma Thomas – Ruler of My Heart - Live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
  6. David Bowie – Right – Alternative Gouster Mix 
  7. Khruangbin – Time (You and I)
  8. The Staple Sisters – I’ll Take You There 
  9. Radiohead – All I Need 
  10. Tom Misch – The Real 
  11. The Beatles – Across the Universe – Naked Version
  12. Henry Green – Another Light 
  13. Funk – Groove Me
  14. Alice Pheobe Lou – Something Holy 
  15. Christine and the Queens – iT
  16. Sean Nicholas Savage – Propaganda 
  17. Dirty Projectors – Isolation 
  18. Rostam – Wood
  19. ROSALÍA – Dolerme 
  20. Amber Mark – Heart-Shaped Box 
  21. Remi Wolf – Woo! 
  22. Cautious Clay – Cold War 
  23. The Killers – Fire In Bone 
  24. Deee-Lite – Stay in Bed, Forget the Rest 
  25. Fiona Apple – I Want You to Love Me 
  26. Arca – Nonbinary 
  27. Troye Sivan – Take Yourself Home 
  28. Serpentwithfeet – This Hill 
  29. Christine and the Queens – People, I’ve been sad 
  30. Raveena – Headaches 

