Queer Sphere 8/28/2020

I think everyone is in need of some chill, slow songs this evening and that is exactly what I’m bringing you...

Beck feat. Khruangbin - No Distraction (Khruangbin Remix)

Glass Animals - Dreamland 

Steve Lacy feat. Amandla Stenberg - Amandla’s Interlude 

St. Vincent - Hang On Me 

David Bowie - Win 

HAIM - Summer Girl 

Monsune - Outta My Mind 

The Virgins - The Beggar 

Sons Of An Illustrious Father - Crystal Tomes

Khruangbin - One To Remember 

Alt J - Lovely Day (Bill Withers Cover)

Radiohead - Nude 

Tash Sultana – Outro

Japanese House - Saw You In A Dream

James Blake – I’ll Come Too 

Jakob Ogawa- Velvet Light 

Cuco - Hydrocodone 

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - The Internet Of Love 

Potsu – I’m Closing My Eyes

Harry Styles - Meet Me In The Hallway

Dr. Dog - Buzzing In The Light 

Mild High - Chasing My Tail 

Willow – Then (interlude)

Willow feat. Jahvani Harrison – Surrender (Krishna Keshava)

Lake Street Dive - Better Than 

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher 

Alabama Shakes - Over My Head

Billie Eilish - When The Party’s Over

David Bowie - Moss Garden 

Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus 

