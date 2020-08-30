Queer Sphere 8/28/2020

I think everyone is in need of some chill, slow songs this evening and that is exactly what I’m bringing you...
Beck feat. Khruangbin - No Distraction (Khruangbin Remix)
Glass Animals - Dreamland
Steve Lacy feat. Amandla Stenberg - Amandla’s Interlude
St. Vincent - Hang On Me
David Bowie - Win
HAIM - Summer Girl
Monsune - Outta My Mind
The Virgins - The Beggar
Sons Of An Illustrious Father - Crystal Tomes
Khruangbin - One To Remember
Alt J - Lovely Day (Bill Withers Cover)
Radiohead - Nude
Tash Sultana – Outro
Japanese House - Saw You In A Dream
James Blake – I’ll Come Too
Jakob Ogawa- Velvet Light
Cuco - Hydrocodone
Unknown Mortal Orchestra - The Internet Of Love
Potsu – I’m Closing My Eyes
Harry Styles - Meet Me In The Hallway
Dr. Dog - Buzzing In The Light
Mild High - Chasing My Tail
Willow – Then (interlude)
Willow feat. Jahvani Harrison – Surrender (Krishna Keshava)
Lake Street Dive - Better Than
Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
Alabama Shakes - Over My Head
Billie Eilish - When The Party’s Over
David Bowie - Moss Garden
Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus