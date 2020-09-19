Queer Sphere 9/18/2020

Another friday, my friends… You did it. I did it. WE did it. I think you and I deserve a reward…. and there’s no better reward than a good playlist. Tonight I’m bringing you songs that gimme fall vibes - cool weather, bonfires with your friends (socially distant, of course), and maybe if you’re like me - seasonal depression! Yeah that joke didn’t hit like i thought it would… let’s just get to the music... 

The Neighborhood - Sweater Weather 

The Soundflowers - In the Blue 

Villagers - A Trick of the Light 

LORDE - Ribs

Greer - Understand 

Thom Yorke - Impossible Knots 

Cigarettes After Sex - Truly   

Tash Sultana - Beyond the Pine 

St. Vincent - Teenage Talk 

Moses Sumney - Color 

Frank Ocean - Dear April (Side A - Acoustic

Sons of an Illustrious Father - Unarmed 

My Morning Jacket - Only Memories Remain

James Blake - Our Love Comes Back 

Bon Iver & St.Vincent - Roslyn 

Phoebe Bridgers - Garden Song

Teagan & Sara feat. Hayley Williams - Nineteen 

Honeywater - Evergreen 

dodie - She 

Hozier - Like Real People Do

Beulahbelle - Let You go 

girl in red - watch you sleep 

Bowie - Subterraneans 

Tracy Chapman - Baby Can I Hold You

