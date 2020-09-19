Queer Sphere 9/18/2020

Another friday, my friends… You did it. I did it. WE did it. I think you and I deserve a reward…. and there’s no better reward than a good playlist. Tonight I’m bringing you songs that gimme fall vibes - cool weather, bonfires with your friends (socially distant, of course), and maybe if you’re like me - seasonal depression! Yeah that joke didn’t hit like i thought it would… let’s just get to the music...
The Neighborhood - Sweater Weather
The Soundflowers - In the Blue
Villagers - A Trick of the Light
LORDE - Ribs
Greer - Understand
Thom Yorke - Impossible Knots
Cigarettes After Sex - Truly
Tash Sultana - Beyond the Pine
St. Vincent - Teenage Talk
Moses Sumney - Color
Frank Ocean - Dear April (Side A - Acoustic
Sons of an Illustrious Father - Unarmed
My Morning Jacket - Only Memories Remain
James Blake - Our Love Comes Back
Bon Iver & St.Vincent - Roslyn
Phoebe Bridgers - Garden Song
Teagan & Sara feat. Hayley Williams - Nineteen
Honeywater - Evergreen
dodie - She
Hozier - Like Real People Do
Beulahbelle - Let You go
girl in red - watch you sleep
Bowie - Subterraneans
Tracy Chapman - Baby Can I Hold You