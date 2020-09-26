Queer Sphere 9/25/2020

Tonight’s playlist is dedicated to all the bisexuals out there, as this week was bisexuality awareness week - basically, this week was a celebration of bisexuality and the sexual orientations that fall underneath that umbrella… that includes bisexuals, obviously, pansexuals, queer folks, no label and many many more… so tonight’s playlist is made up of bi+ musicians! 

Dusty Springfield - Son of a Preacher Man

David Bowie - I’m Afraid of Americans 

Queen - Stone Cold Crazy 

Janis Joplin - To Love Somebody

Fergie - London Bridge

Panic - I Write Sins Not Tragedies

Green Day - Basket Case

Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles 

Lizzo - Lizzie Borden 

Sleater Kenney - Bad Dance 

Kehlani - CRZY 

Janelle Monáe - Turntables 

Passion Pit - Lifted Up

Rina Sawayama  - XS 

Kesha feat. Big Freedia - Raising Hell 

Sons of an Illustrious Father - U.S. Gay 

St. Vincent - Masseduction 

Goldfrapp - Ooh La La 

Sylvan Esso - Train 

Prima - June Gloom 

Quentin Arispe - No You Hang Up 

Steve Lacy - Love 2 Fast

Frank Ocean - Lost 

Kevin Abstract - Echo 

dodie - In the Middle 

Donna Missal - Jupiter 

Clairo - Bags 

Mahmundi - Convivio 

Arlo Parks - Hurt 

Willow - Oh No!!! 

Joesef - Don’t Give In 

Amy Winehouse - Cherry 

Miley Cyrus - I Would Die for You

Phoebe Bridgers - Chinese Satellite 

Amandla Stenberg - Always 

