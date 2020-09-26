Queer Sphere 9/25/2020

Tonight’s playlist is dedicated to all the bisexuals out there, as this week was bisexuality awareness week - basically, this week was a celebration of bisexuality and the sexual orientations that fall underneath that umbrella… that includes bisexuals, obviously, pansexuals, queer folks, no label and many many more… so tonight’s playlist is made up of bi+ musicians!
Dusty Springfield - Son of a Preacher Man
David Bowie - I’m Afraid of Americans
Queen - Stone Cold Crazy
Janis Joplin - To Love Somebody
Fergie - London Bridge
Panic - I Write Sins Not Tragedies
Green Day - Basket Case
Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles
Lizzo - Lizzie Borden
Sleater Kenney - Bad Dance
Kehlani - CRZY
Janelle Monáe - Turntables
Passion Pit - Lifted Up
Rina Sawayama - XS
Kesha feat. Big Freedia - Raising Hell
Sons of an Illustrious Father - U.S. Gay
St. Vincent - Masseduction
Goldfrapp - Ooh La La
Sylvan Esso - Train
Prima - June Gloom
Quentin Arispe - No You Hang Up
Steve Lacy - Love 2 Fast
Frank Ocean - Lost
Kevin Abstract - Echo
dodie - In the Middle
Donna Missal - Jupiter
Clairo - Bags
Mahmundi - Convivio
Arlo Parks - Hurt
Willow - Oh No!!!
Joesef - Don’t Give In
Amy Winehouse - Cherry
Miley Cyrus - I Would Die for You
Phoebe Bridgers - Chinese Satellite
Amandla Stenberg - Always