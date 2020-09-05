Queer Sphere 9/4/2020

Love, love, love… 

The Beatles - Eight Days a Week

Dr. Dog - True Love

girl in red - we fell in love in october 

Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel 

Alabama Shakes - Gimme All Your Love 

Kehlani - Love Language 

Queen -  Crazy Little Thing Called Love

St. Vincent - I Prefer Your Love 

Adam Lambert - Superpower 

bLAck pARty - Summer Love 

Vintage Trouble - Gracefully 

WILLOW - PrettyGirlz

Amy Winehouse - There Is No Greater Love

Billie Holiday - I Can’t Believe You’re in Love With Me

Bermuda Triangle - Till the End of Days 

Beck - I Think I’m In Love 

Frank Ocean - Thinkin’ Bout You

Frank Ocean - Forrest Gump 

Harry Styles - Adore You 

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You 

James Blake - You’re Too Precious 

Hippo Campus - Baby 

Labi Siffre - Bless the Telephone 

Kimbra - Past Love 

Sufjan Stevens - With My Whole Heart 

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Multi-Love

Sylvester - You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)

Billy Porter - Love Yourself

St. Beauty - Holographic Lover 

Roman Gianarthur - All I Need 

The Beatles - All You Need is Love

