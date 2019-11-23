Queer Sphere 11/22/19

Tonight I’m bringing you the ultimate confidence boosters - songs that make you feel good, like you can get through these last few weeks of the semester.

  1. Billy Porter – Love Yourself 
  2. Adam Lambert – Superpower
  3. David Bowie – Fame 
  4. George Michael – Freedom 
  5. Rosalía – A Palé 
  6. Billie Eilish – you should see me in a crown 
  7. Janelle Monae – Django Jane 
  8. Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar – Freedom 
  9. Kimbra – Top of the World 
  10. Leikeli47 – Attitude 
  11. Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar 
  12. Troye Sivan – My My My! 
  13. Lizzo – Boys 
  14. The Struts – Body Talks 
  15. Todrick Hall – Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels
  16. Queen – Tear It Up 
  17. The Killers – The Man 
  18. U2 – Mysterious Ways 
  19. Panic! At the Disco – King of the Clouds 
  20. Neon Trees – 1983
  21. Lady Gaga – Born This Way 
  22. Demi Lovato – Confident 
  23. La Roux – Bulletproof 
  24. Paramore – Hard Times 
  25. Janelle Monae – Electric Lady 
  26. Britney Spears – Stronger 
  27. Gwen Stefani – Hollaback Girl 
  28. Adam Lambert – Kickin’ In 
  29. Lizzo – Juice 
  30. Willow – Wait A Minute!
  31. Madonna – I Rise 
  32. Leikeli47 – Don’t Do It 
  33. Rosalía – MALAMENTE (Cap. 1 Augurio)
  34. Naomi Smalls – Pose 
