Queer Sphere 11/22/19

Tonight I’m bringing you the ultimate confidence boosters - songs that make you feel good, like you can get through these last few weeks of the semester.
- Billy Porter – Love Yourself
- Adam Lambert – Superpower
- David Bowie – Fame
- George Michael – Freedom
- Rosalía – A Palé
- Billie Eilish – you should see me in a crown
- Janelle Monae – Django Jane
- Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar – Freedom
- Kimbra – Top of the World
- Leikeli47 – Attitude
- Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
- Troye Sivan – My My My!
- Lizzo – Boys
- The Struts – Body Talks
- Todrick Hall – Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels
- Queen – Tear It Up
- The Killers – The Man
- U2 – Mysterious Ways
- Panic! At the Disco – King of the Clouds
- Neon Trees – 1983
- Lady Gaga – Born This Way
- Demi Lovato – Confident
- La Roux – Bulletproof
- Paramore – Hard Times
- Janelle Monae – Electric Lady
- Britney Spears – Stronger
- Gwen Stefani – Hollaback Girl
- Adam Lambert – Kickin’ In
- Lizzo – Juice
- Willow – Wait A Minute!
- Madonna – I Rise
- Leikeli47 – Don’t Do It
- Rosalía – MALAMENTE (Cap. 1 Augurio)
- Naomi Smalls – Pose