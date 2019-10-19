Queer Sphere 10/18/19

I’m bringing you songs that match this beautiful fall weather we’ve been having lately…. So grab a fuzzy blanket, make some hot chocolate, cuddle up with your pets or a loved one, and enjoy these fall vibes! 

  1. Darkest Shade of Blue – Young the Giant
  2. Home – Villagers 
  3. I Love You So – The Walters
  4. A Comet Appears – The Shins
  5. Share the Moon – Indigo Girls 
  6. B a nobody – SOAK
  7. Shrike – Hozier 
  8. Houses of the Holy – HC McEntire 
  9. Goin’ Home – Dan Auerbach 
  10. Buzzing in the Light – Dr.Dog
  11. Roslyn – Bon Iver & St.Vincent 
  12. Meet Me in the Hallway – Harry Styles 
  13. Promise – Ben Howard 
  14. Islands – Young the Giant 
  15. Come Together – Shannon Lay 
  16. The Night We Met – Lord Huron 
  17. Love Song for Robots – Patrick Watson
  18. John My Beloved – Sufjan Stevens 
  19. Normal Song – Perfume Genius 
  20. Like Real People Do – Hozier
  21. I’ll Be Around – Yo La Tengo 
  22. What Am I Here For – Jade Bird
  23. Blindsided – Bon Iver 
  24. Short and Sweet – Brittany Howard 
  25. From the Dining Table – Harry Styles 
  26. I love you – Billie Eilish 
  27. Hang On Me (Piano Version) – St. Vincent 
  28. Lullaby for My Insomniac – James Blake 
