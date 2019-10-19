Queer Sphere 10/18/19

I’m bringing you songs that match this beautiful fall weather we’ve been having lately…. So grab a fuzzy blanket, make some hot chocolate, cuddle up with your pets or a loved one, and enjoy these fall vibes!
- Darkest Shade of Blue – Young the Giant
- Home – Villagers
- I Love You So – The Walters
- A Comet Appears – The Shins
- Share the Moon – Indigo Girls
- B a nobody – SOAK
- Shrike – Hozier
- Houses of the Holy – HC McEntire
- Goin’ Home – Dan Auerbach
- Buzzing in the Light – Dr.Dog
- Roslyn – Bon Iver & St.Vincent
- Meet Me in the Hallway – Harry Styles
- Promise – Ben Howard
- Islands – Young the Giant
- Come Together – Shannon Lay
- The Night We Met – Lord Huron
- Love Song for Robots – Patrick Watson
- John My Beloved – Sufjan Stevens
- Normal Song – Perfume Genius
- Like Real People Do – Hozier
- I’ll Be Around – Yo La Tengo
- What Am I Here For – Jade Bird
- Blindsided – Bon Iver
- Short and Sweet – Brittany Howard
- From the Dining Table – Harry Styles
- I love you – Billie Eilish
- Hang On Me (Piano Version) – St. Vincent
- Lullaby for My Insomniac – James Blake