Queer Sphere 9/6/19

Take those pride flags out the closet, hunty! From electric pop to classic rock hits your dad didn’t know were queer, Mother Superior will be taking you on a journey across the rainbow. This evening, I will be bringing you some feel good JAMS by artists spanning the LGBTQ spectrum.
1) Queen - Don't Stop Me Now
2) Adam Lambert - If I Had You
3) Chaka Khan - Hello Happiness
4) Glass Animals - Youth
5) Dolly Parton - 9 to 5
6) Alabama Shakes - Hang Loose
7) Janelle Monae - Americans
8) Lizzo - Water Me
9) BROCKHAMPTON - SWEET
10) KAYTRANADA feat. Syd - YOU'RE THE ONE
11) McAlmont and Butler - Bring It Back
12) Passion Pit - Take A Walk
13) Mathew V - The Coast
14) Princess Nokia - Dragons
15) Perfume Genius - Slip Away
16) Morningsiders - Empress
17) Hozier - Almost (Sweet Music)
18) Local Natives - Wide Eyes
19) Leland - Lights
20) Walk the Moon - Tightrope
21) Kid Bloom - Electric U
22) Santigold feat. Karen O - GO!
23) Scissor Sisters - I Don't Feel Like Dancin'
24) David Bowie - Let's Dance
25) St. Paul and the Broken Bones - Flow With It (You Got Me Feeling Like)
26) The 1975 - Love Me
27) Young the Giant - Simplify
28) St. Vincent - Bad Believer
29) STRFKR - Girls Just Want to Have Fun
30) Dr. Dog - True Love
31) Vampire Weekend - This Life
32) Tash Sultana - Free Mind
33) Rosalía - PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ (Cap.3 Celos)