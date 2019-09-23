Queer Sphere 9/6/19

Take those pride flags out the closet, hunty! From electric pop to classic rock hits your dad didn’t know were queer, Mother Superior will be taking you on a journey across the rainbow. This evening, I will be bringing you some feel good JAMS by artists spanning the LGBTQ spectrum.

1) Queen - Don't Stop Me Now 

2) Adam Lambert - If I Had You 

3) Chaka Khan - Hello Happiness 

4) Glass Animals - Youth 

5) Dolly Parton - 9 to 5 

6) Alabama Shakes - Hang Loose 

7) Janelle Monae - Americans 

8) Lizzo - Water Me 

9) BROCKHAMPTON - SWEET 

10) KAYTRANADA feat. Syd - YOU'RE THE ONE 

11) McAlmont and Butler - Bring It Back

12) Passion Pit - Take A Walk 

13) Mathew V - The Coast 

14) Princess Nokia - Dragons 

15) Perfume Genius - Slip Away 

16) Morningsiders - Empress 

17) Hozier - Almost (Sweet Music)

18) Local Natives - Wide Eyes

19) Leland - Lights 

20) Walk the Moon - Tightrope 

21) Kid Bloom - Electric U 

22) Santigold feat. Karen O - GO! 

23) Scissor Sisters - I Don't Feel Like Dancin' 

24) David Bowie - Let's Dance 

25) St. Paul and the Broken Bones - Flow With It (You Got Me Feeling Like)

26) The 1975 - Love Me 

27) Young the Giant - Simplify 

28) St. Vincent - Bad Believer 

29) STRFKR - Girls Just Want to Have Fun 

30) Dr. Dog - True Love 

31) Vampire Weekend - This Life 

32) Tash Sultana - Free Mind 

33) Rosalía - PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ (Cap.3 Celos)

