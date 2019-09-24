Queer Sphere 9/20/19

I'll be keeping things pretty chill, with songs that’ll really eeease your mind... 

1)   Tash Sultana – Seed (Intro)

2)   Soko – Sweet Sound of Ignorance 

3)   Janelle Monáe – Mushrooms & Roses 

4)   WILLOW – Time Machine 

5)   Billie Eilish – WHEN I WAS OLDER 

6)   Frank Ocean – Pink + White 

7)   Joe Beard & Isaac Waddington – Enjoy the Ride 

8)   Khruangbin – White Gloves 

9)   The Virgins – Blue Rose Tattoo 

10) Arctic Monkeys – Only Ones Who Know 

11) Alabama Shakes – This Feeling 

12) Sebastian Roca – You

13) Omar Apollo – Unbothered 

14) James Blake feat. Rosalía – Barefoot in the Park 

15) Lana Del Rey feat. Sean Ono Lennon – Tomorrow Never Came

16) St. Vincent – Landmines 

17) Radiohead – Codex

18) Devendra Banhart – Saturday Night

19) Lake Street Dive – Musta Been Something 

20) Dr. Dog – Night 

21) Bon Iver – Sh’Diah 

22) Amber Run – Machine 

23) AURORA – Across The Universe 

24) FKA Twigs – Cellophane 

25) Hozier – Wasteland, Baby! 

26) David Bowie – Moss Garden 

27) Yo La Tengo – Green Arrow 

