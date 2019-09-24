Queer Sphere 9/20/19

I'll be keeping things pretty chill, with songs that’ll really eeease your mind...
1) Tash Sultana – Seed (Intro)
2) Soko – Sweet Sound of Ignorance
3) Janelle Monáe – Mushrooms & Roses
4) WILLOW – Time Machine
5) Billie Eilish – WHEN I WAS OLDER
6) Frank Ocean – Pink + White
7) Joe Beard & Isaac Waddington – Enjoy the Ride
8) Khruangbin – White Gloves
9) The Virgins – Blue Rose Tattoo
10) Arctic Monkeys – Only Ones Who Know
11) Alabama Shakes – This Feeling
12) Sebastian Roca – You
13) Omar Apollo – Unbothered
14) James Blake feat. Rosalía – Barefoot in the Park
15) Lana Del Rey feat. Sean Ono Lennon – Tomorrow Never Came
16) St. Vincent – Landmines
17) Radiohead – Codex
18) Devendra Banhart – Saturday Night
19) Lake Street Dive – Musta Been Something
20) Dr. Dog – Night
21) Bon Iver – Sh’Diah
22) Amber Run – Machine
23) AURORA – Across The Universe
24) FKA Twigs – Cellophane
25) Hozier – Wasteland, Baby!
26) David Bowie – Moss Garden
27) Yo La Tengo – Green Arrow