Queer Sphere 10/25/19

Tonight’s show is inspired by the wonderful dance parties that queer people are known for – I’m talkin’ high energy, lots of glitter, and RuPaul saying “you betta WORK”!

  1. RuPaul – Call Me Mother
  2. Lady Gaga – Applause 
  3. Chaka Khan – Like Sugar
  4. Will Young – My Love
  5. Cher – Woman’s World 
  6. Lorde – Green Light 
  7. Todrick Hall – Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels 
  8. Kim Petras – Heart To Break 
  9. Jennifer Lopez – On The Floor
  10. Whitney Houston feat. Kygo - Higher Love
  11. Janelle Monae - Hum Along and Dance
  12. Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z – Crazy In Love 
  13. Icona Pop feat. Charlie XCX – I Love It 
  14. Sigala – Came Here For Love
  15. Robyn – Dancing On My Own 
  16. Rihanna – We Found Love
  17. Saint Motel – My Type 
  18. The 1975 – She Way Out 
  19. Neon Trees – Everybody Talks 
  20. Walk the Moon – Shut Up and Dance
  21. Young the Giant – Tightrope 
  22. Prince & The Revolution – Let’s Go Crazy 
  23. Madonna – Vogue 
  24. ABBA – Dancing Queen 
  25. Chic – Good Times 
  26. Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody 
  27. Alex Newell – Kill The Lights 
  28. Adam Lambert – The Light 
  29. Lady Gaga – Schiebe 
  30. Technotronic – Pump Up The Jam 

Load comments