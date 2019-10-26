Queer Sphere 10/25/19

Tonight’s show is inspired by the wonderful dance parties that queer people are known for – I’m talkin’ high energy, lots of glitter, and RuPaul saying “you betta WORK”!
- RuPaul – Call Me Mother
- Lady Gaga – Applause
- Chaka Khan – Like Sugar
- Will Young – My Love
- Cher – Woman’s World
- Lorde – Green Light
- Todrick Hall – Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels
- Kim Petras – Heart To Break
- Jennifer Lopez – On The Floor
- Whitney Houston feat. Kygo - Higher Love
- Janelle Monae - Hum Along and Dance
- Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z – Crazy In Love
- Icona Pop feat. Charlie XCX – I Love It
- Sigala – Came Here For Love
- Robyn – Dancing On My Own
- Rihanna – We Found Love
- Saint Motel – My Type
- The 1975 – She Way Out
- Neon Trees – Everybody Talks
- Walk the Moon – Shut Up and Dance
- Young the Giant – Tightrope
- Prince & The Revolution – Let’s Go Crazy
- Madonna – Vogue
- ABBA – Dancing Queen
- Chic – Good Times
- Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- Alex Newell – Kill The Lights
- Adam Lambert – The Light
- Lady Gaga – Schiebe
- Technotronic – Pump Up The Jam