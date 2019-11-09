Queer Sphere 11/8/19

Tonight’s playlist is made up of artists and songs that are near and dear to my little gay heart. I’ve dubbed it “songs your dad didn’t know were gay”… basically, dad rock hits that are either performed by queer artists or have queer themes or undertones. Enjoy~
1. David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
2. Queen - I Want to Break Free
3. Joan Jett - Bad Reputation
4. Styx - Too Much Time on My Hands
5. Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming
6. The Hollies - Hey Willy
7. The Velvet Underground - Sweet Jane
8. The Who - I Can't Explain
9. The Kinks - Lola
10. Janis Joplin - Piece of My Heart
11. Blondie - Maria
12. Dusty Springfield - I Only Want to Be With You
13. Joan Jett - Crimson and Clover (cover)
14. David Bowie - Queen Bitch
15. Elton John - Crocodile Rock
16. T. Rex - Get It On
17. Blondie - Call Me
18. Styx - Come Sail Away
19. Queen - Under Pressure
20. Janis Joplin - Move Over
21. The Rolling Stones - Much Rather Be With the Boys
22. The Beatles - You've Got to Hide Your Love Away
23. The Honeycombs - Have I the Right?
24. Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock
25. The Who - I'm A Boy
26. Led Zeppelin - That's the Way
27. Rod Stewart - The Killing of Georgie Pt.1 & Pt.2
28. Janis Ian - Society's Child
29. Elton John - Rocketman
30. The Velvet Underground - Candy Says