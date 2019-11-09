Queer Sphere 11/8/19

Tonight’s playlist is made up of artists and songs that are near and dear to my little gay heart. I’ve dubbed it “songs your dad didn’t know were gay”… basically, dad rock hits that are either performed by queer artists or have queer themes or undertones. Enjoy~

1. David Bowie - Rebel Rebel 

2. Queen - I Want to Break Free 

3. Joan Jett - Bad Reputation 

4. Styx - Too Much Time on My Hands 

5. Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming 

6. The Hollies - Hey Willy 

7. The Velvet Underground - Sweet Jane 

8. The Who - I Can't Explain 

9. The Kinks - Lola

10. Janis Joplin - Piece of My Heart 

11. Blondie - Maria 

12. Dusty Springfield - I Only Want to Be With You 

13. Joan Jett - Crimson and Clover (cover) 

14. David Bowie - Queen Bitch 

15. Elton John - Crocodile Rock 

16. T. Rex - Get It On 

17. Blondie - Call Me 

18. Styx - Come Sail Away 

19. Queen - Under Pressure 

20. Janis Joplin - Move Over 

21. The Rolling Stones - Much Rather Be With the Boys 

22. The Beatles - You've Got to Hide Your Love Away 

23. The Honeycombs - Have I the Right?

24. Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock 

25. The Who - I'm A Boy 

26. Led Zeppelin - That's the Way 

27. Rod Stewart - The Killing of Georgie Pt.1 & Pt.2

28. Janis Ian - Society's Child 

29. Elton John - Rocketman 

30. The Velvet Underground - Candy Says 

