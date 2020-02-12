Queer Sphere 2/7/2020

Happy Black History Month! All month long (except for V-day cuz love is love), I’ll be bringing you music by QUEER, BLACK, AND PROUD artists!

  1. Santigold – Disparate Youth 
  2. Labrinth feat. Zendaya – All For Us (from the HBO Original Series Euphoria)
  3. Tyler, the Creator – EARFQUAKE (clean)
  4. Willow feat. Jaden – U KNOW 
  5. Steve Lacy – Dark Red 
  6. Prince – I Would Die 4 U
  7. RuPaul – Call Me Mother (clean)
  8. Frankie Knuckles – You Got the Love 
  9. KAYTRANADA feat. VanJess – DYSFUNCTIONAL 
  10. BROCKHAMPTON – SWAMP (clean) 
  11. Todrick Hall – Amen (clean) 
  12. Leikeli47 – Attitude (clean) 
  13. Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y (clean)
  14. Lady Leshurr – Where Are You Now 
  15. LE1F – Wut 
  16. Claptone feat. Kele Okereke – Cruising (So They Say)
  17. Big Freedia – Rent (clean) 
  18. The Suffers – Giver
  19. Shea Diamond – Pressure 
  20. Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit 
  21. Raven’s Vision – Mine (clean)
  22. Frank Ocean – White Ferrari 
  23. Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (clean)
  24. The Internet – La Di Da
  25. Grace Jones – Slave to the Rhythm
  26. CJ Run feat. Danielle Elvira – Spaghetti 
  27. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car 
  28. Kehlani – Footsteps (clean)
  29. Taylor Bennett feat. Chance the Rapper – Broad Shoulders 
  30. Janelle Monaé – Don’t Judge Me (clean)

