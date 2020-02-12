Queer Sphere 2/7/2020

Happy Black History Month! All month long (except for V-day cuz love is love), I’ll be bringing you music by QUEER, BLACK, AND PROUD artists!
- Santigold – Disparate Youth
- Labrinth feat. Zendaya – All For Us (from the HBO Original Series Euphoria)
- Tyler, the Creator – EARFQUAKE (clean)
- Willow feat. Jaden – U KNOW
- Steve Lacy – Dark Red
- Prince – I Would Die 4 U
- RuPaul – Call Me Mother (clean)
- Frankie Knuckles – You Got the Love
- KAYTRANADA feat. VanJess – DYSFUNCTIONAL
- BROCKHAMPTON – SWAMP (clean)
- Todrick Hall – Amen (clean)
- Leikeli47 – Attitude (clean)
- Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y (clean)
- Lady Leshurr – Where Are You Now
- LE1F – Wut
- Claptone feat. Kele Okereke – Cruising (So They Say)
- Big Freedia – Rent (clean)
- The Suffers – Giver
- Shea Diamond – Pressure
- Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
- Raven’s Vision – Mine (clean)
- Frank Ocean – White Ferrari
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (clean)
- The Internet – La Di Da
- Grace Jones – Slave to the Rhythm
- CJ Run feat. Danielle Elvira – Spaghetti
- Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
- Kehlani – Footsteps (clean)
- Taylor Bennett feat. Chance the Rapper – Broad Shoulders
- Janelle Monaé – Don’t Judge Me (clean)