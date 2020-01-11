Queer Sphere 12/17/19

~Queer Christmas~
- Barry Manilow - Happy Holiday/White Christmas
- Britney Spears - My Only Wish (This Year)
- Sia - Santa's Coming For Us
- Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Rupaul - Merry Christmas, Mary
- Joan Jett - Little Drummer Boy
- Elton John - Step Into Christmas
- The Kinks - Father Christmas
- She & Him - Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
- Idina Menzel feat. Billy Porter - I Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
- Carly Rae Jepson - Last Christmas
- Adam Lambert - Please Come Home For Christmas
- Rufus Wainwright - Spotlight on Christmas
- Barbra Streisand - I'll Be Home for Christmas
- Cher - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
- Kacey Musgraves feat. Troye Sivan - Glittery
- Cascada - Santa Claus is Coming to Town
- Tyler the Creator - You're a Mean One, Mr.Grinch
- Big Freedia - Make It Jingle
- Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime
- Teagan & Sara - The Chipmunk Song
- Rupaul - Christmas is About Love
- Queen - Thank God It's Christmas
- Lady Gaga - White Christmas (Live)
- Michael Buble - It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
- Kacey Musgraves ft. Leon Bridges - Present Without a Bow
- Whitney Houston - Do You Hear What I Hear
- Demi Lovato - I'll Be Home For Christmas
- Khruangbin - Christmas Time Is Here
- Melissa Ethridge - Blue Christmas
- Daneila Andrade - The Perfect Christmas
- Sam Smith - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- Bing Crosby - Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy
- U2 - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
- George Michael - Jingle (a musical interlewd)
- John Lennon - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)