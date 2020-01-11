Queer Sphere 12/17/19

~Queer Christmas~

  1.  Barry Manilow - Happy Holiday/White Christmas
  2. Britney Spears - My Only Wish (This Year)
  3. Sia - Santa's Coming For Us 
  4. Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You
  5. Rupaul - Merry Christmas, Mary 
  6. Joan Jett - Little Drummer Boy 
  7. Elton John - Step Into Christmas 
  8. The Kinks - Father Christmas 
  9. She & Him - Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree 
  10. Idina Menzel feat. Billy Porter - I Got My Love To Keep Me Warm 
  11. Carly Rae Jepson - Last Christmas 
  12. Adam Lambert - Please Come Home For Christmas 
  13. Rufus Wainwright - Spotlight on Christmas 
  14. Barbra Streisand - I'll Be Home for Christmas 
  15. Cher - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
  16. Kacey Musgraves feat. Troye Sivan - Glittery 
  17. Cascada - Santa Claus is Coming to Town 
  18. Tyler the Creator - You're a Mean One, Mr.Grinch 
  19. Big Freedia - Make It Jingle 
  20. Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime 
  21. Teagan & Sara - The Chipmunk Song 
  22. Rupaul - Christmas is About Love 
  23. Queen - Thank God It's Christmas 
  24. Lady Gaga - White Christmas (Live)
  25. Michael Buble - It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas 
  26. Kacey Musgraves ft. Leon Bridges - Present Without a Bow 
  27. Whitney Houston - Do You Hear What I Hear 
  28. Demi Lovato - I'll Be Home For Christmas 
  29. Khruangbin - Christmas Time Is Here 
  30. Melissa Ethridge - Blue Christmas 
  31. Daneila Andrade - The Perfect Christmas 
  32. Sam Smith - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 
  33. Bing Crosby - Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy 
  34. U2 - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
  35. George Michael - Jingle (a musical interlewd) 
  36. John Lennon - Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

