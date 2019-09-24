Queer Sphere 9/13/19

These are artists who are categorized as “queer pop” - simply meaning, these are pop musicians who fall under the LGBTQ+ spectrum, including a few allied folks!
1) Lorde – Supercut
2) AURORA – The River
3) Daya – Insomnia
4) Caveboy – Landslide
5) VINCINT – Please Don’t Fall In Love
6) Troye Sivan – Plum
7) RAYE – Love Me Again
8) girl in red – girls
9) Siena Liggins – Me Again
10) REYNA – The Way I Loved You
11) Saro – Please
12) MUNA – Stayaway
13) SOPHIE – Immaterial
14) Léon – No Goodbyes
15) Peter Thomas – Watching TV With The Sound Off
16) Conro & Disero feat. Alice France – Like You Love Me
17) Morgxn feat. Walk the Moon – Home
18) Michael Gray – The Weekend
19) Andrea De Giovanni – Shame Resurrection
20) Grimes – Genesis
21) Gryffin feat. Sinead Harnett – Love In Ruins
22) Gregory Dillon – Painted Blue
23) Sigrid – Strangers
24) Bronze Avery – Anybody Else
25) Phoebe Ryan – Should I
26) Anna of the North – Playing Games
27) Sir Babygirl – Everyone Is A Bad Friend
28) Kimbra – Cameo Lover
29) Steve Lacy – Playground
30) Clairo – 4EVER
31) Tegan & Sara – I’ll Be Back Someday
32)The Black Madonna – Stay