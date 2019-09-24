Queer Sphere 9/13/19

These are artists who are categorized as “queer pop” - simply meaning, these are pop musicians who fall under the LGBTQ+ spectrum, including a few allied folks!

1)   Lorde – Supercut

2)   AURORA – The River 

3)   Daya – Insomnia 

4)   Caveboy – Landslide 

5)   VINCINT – Please Don’t Fall In Love 

6)   Troye Sivan – Plum

7)   RAYE – Love Me Again 

8)   girl in red – girls 

9)   Siena Liggins – Me Again 

10) REYNA – The Way I Loved You 

11) Saro – Please 

12) MUNA – Stayaway 

13) SOPHIE – Immaterial 

14) Léon – No Goodbyes 

15) Peter Thomas – Watching TV With The Sound Off 

16) Conro & Disero feat. Alice France – Like You Love Me 

17) Morgxn feat. Walk the Moon – Home

18) Michael Gray – The Weekend 

19) Andrea De Giovanni – Shame Resurrection 

20) Grimes – Genesis 

21) Gryffin feat. Sinead Harnett – Love In Ruins 

22) Gregory Dillon – Painted Blue 

23) Sigrid – Strangers 

24) Bronze Avery – Anybody Else 

25) Phoebe Ryan – Should I 

26) Anna of the North – Playing Games 

27) Sir Babygirl – Everyone Is A Bad Friend 

28) Kimbra – Cameo Lover

29) Steve Lacy – Playground 

30) Clairo – 4EVER

31) Tegan & Sara – I’ll Be Back Someday 

32)The Black Madonna – Stay 

