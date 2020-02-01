Queer Sphere 1/31/2020

Tonight I’m bringing you the music of the Grammys: LGBTQ and allied artists that won big, lost big, or were just plain happy to be nominated!
- Brittany Howard – History Repeats
- Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
- Gary Clark Jr – I Walk Alone
- Beyoncé – Freedom (Homecoming Live)
- James Blake – Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
- Steve Lacy – Playground
- Tyler, the Creator – Earfquake
- Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time
- Tank and the Bangas – Hot Air Balloons
- The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try
- Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend
- Madonna – I Rise (Tracy Young Pride Intro Radio Mix)
- Lil Nas X – C7osure (You Like)
- Sam Smith feat. Normani – Dancing with a Stranger
- Lizzo – Jerome
- Rosalía – Juro Que
- The Cranberries – The Pressure
- Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
- Billie Eilish – when the party’s over
- Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty
- FKA Twigs – Cellophane
- Eva Noblezada – Flowers (from the Original Broadway Cast recording of “Hadestown”)
- Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now
- Demi Lovato – Anyone
- Tyler, the Creator – EXACTLY WHAT YOU RUN FROM YOU END UP CHOOSING
- Tyler, the Creator – WHAT’S GOOD?
- Steve Lacy – Like Me
- Orville Peck – Dead of Night
- Bon Iver – Hey, Ma
- Jacob Collier – Moon River
- Thom Yorke – Dawn Chorus