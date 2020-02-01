Queer Sphere 1/31/2020

Tonight I’m bringing you the music of the Grammys: LGBTQ and allied artists that won big, lost big, or were just plain happy to be nominated!

  1. Brittany Howard – History Repeats 
  2. Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
  3. Gary Clark Jr – I Walk Alone 
  4. Beyoncé – Freedom (Homecoming Live)
  5. James Blake – Can’t Believe the Way We Flow 
  6. Steve Lacy – Playground 
  7. Tyler, the Creator – Earfquake 
  8. Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time 
  9. Tank and the Bangas – Hot Air Balloons 
  10. The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try 
  11. Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend
  12. Madonna – I Rise (Tracy Young Pride Intro Radio Mix)
  13. Lil Nas X – C7osure (You Like)
  14. Sam Smith feat. Normani – Dancing with a Stranger
  15. Lizzo – Jerome 
  16. Rosalía – Juro Que
  17. The Cranberries – The Pressure 
  18. Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way 
  19. Billie Eilish – when the party’s over
  20. Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty 
  21. FKA Twigs – Cellophane 
  22. Eva Noblezada – Flowers (from the Original Broadway Cast recording of “Hadestown”)
  23. Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now 
  24. Demi Lovato – Anyone 
  25. Tyler, the Creator – EXACTLY WHAT YOU RUN FROM YOU END UP CHOOSING 
  26. Tyler, the Creator – WHAT’S GOOD?
  27. Steve Lacy – Like Me 
  28. Orville Peck – Dead of Night
  29. Bon Iver – Hey, Ma
  30. Jacob Collier – Moon River 
  31. Thom Yorke – Dawn Chorus 

