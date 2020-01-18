Queer Sphere 1/17/20

Artists who are redefining what it means to be "femme" - men, women, non-binary folks, androgynous folks, Harry Styles... you get the picture.
1. Prince - I Would Die 4 U
2. Planningtorock - Let's Talk About Gender Baby
3. Tash Sultana - Jungle
4. Hayley Kiyoko - she
5. St. Vincent - Rattlesnake
6. KAYTRANADA feat. Syd - YOU'RE THE ONE
7. Todrick Hall - Glitter
8. REYNA - The Way I Loved You (RAC Mix)
9. Taina Asili - Beauty Manifested
10. Riarosa - Change
11. Sylvester - I Need Somebody to Love Tonight
12. Sam Smith - I Feel Love
13. Kim Petras - I Don't Want It At All
14. Harry Styles - Golden
15. King Princess - Prophet
16. Queen - Radio Ga Ga
17. Janelle Monáe - Ghetto Woman
18. Big Freedia feat. Lizzo - Karaoke
19. Adam Lambert - The Original High
20. Christine and the Queens - Doesn't Matter
21. Brittany Howard - He Loves Me
22. David Bowie - Starman
23. Vagabon - Water Me Down
24. Grayson - Where'd You Go
25. Frank Ocean - Chanel
26. Morgan Saint - Sinner Boy
27. Shea Diamond - American Pie (Acoustic)
28. Willow - PrettyGirlz
29. Amandla Stenberg - Be Mine
30. Crumb - Plants