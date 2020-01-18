Queer Sphere 1/17/20

Artists who are redefining what it means to be "femme" - men, women, non-binary folks, androgynous folks, Harry Styles... you get the picture. 

1. Prince - I Would Die 4 U

2. Planningtorock - Let's Talk About Gender Baby 

3. Tash Sultana - Jungle

4. Hayley Kiyoko - she

5. St. Vincent - Rattlesnake

6. KAYTRANADA feat. Syd - YOU'RE THE ONE

7. Todrick Hall - Glitter

8. REYNA - The Way I Loved You (RAC Mix)

9. Taina Asili - Beauty Manifested

10. Riarosa - Change 

11. Sylvester - I Need Somebody to Love Tonight 

12. Sam Smith - I Feel Love

13. Kim Petras - I Don't Want It At All

14. Harry Styles - Golden 

15. King Princess - Prophet 

16. Queen - Radio Ga Ga

17. Janelle Monáe - Ghetto Woman

18. Big Freedia feat. Lizzo - Karaoke 

19. Adam Lambert - The Original High 

20. Christine and the Queens - Doesn't Matter 

21. Brittany Howard - He Loves Me 

22. David Bowie - Starman 

23. Vagabon - Water Me Down 

24. Grayson - Where'd You Go

25. Frank Ocean - Chanel 

26. Morgan Saint - Sinner Boy 

27. Shea Diamond - American Pie (Acoustic)

28. Willow - PrettyGirlz

29. Amandla Stenberg - Be Mine

30. Crumb - Plants 

