Queer Sphere 2/14/2020

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! Whether you’re just getting back from a romantic candlelit dinner, celebrating with your friends, or chillin’ with your pet, tonight’s playlist is perfect! Songs of love, loss, gay pining, you name it...

  1. Queen – Somebody to Love
  2. The Maccabees – Toothpaste Kisses 
  3. Sufjan Stevens – With My Whole Heart
  4. Mary Lambert – Know Your Name
  5. St. Vincent – Marry Me 
  6. Lake Street Dive – Let Me Roll It (cover) 
  7. Valerie June – Mad About the Girl (cover) 
  8. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett – Cheek to Cheek
  9. Starley – Love is Love
  10. Sir Babygirl – Flirting with Her (clean) 
  11. Scarlett Randle – HER
  12. Rufus feat. Chaka Khan – Your Smile 
  13. Lindsey Lomis – Simple Love 
  14. LÉON – You and I 
  15. Keiynan Lonsdale – Kiss the Boy 
  16. John Legend and St. Vincent – Lovin’ You (Live at Largo)
  17. Joesef – Loverboy
  18. Janis Joplin – My Baby 
  19. Janelle Monaé – Can’t Live Without Your Love
  20. The Irrepressibles – Two Men in Love
  21. The Internet – Wanna Be
  22. girl in red – we fell in love in october 
  23. Frank Ocean – Forrest Gump 
  24. Fortunes. – Daddies 
  25. The Brummies – Lovers Do 
  26. Evan Rachel Wood – I’d Have You Anytime (cover)
  27. Billie Holiday – The Way You Look Tonight 
  28. Brittany Howard – Georgia 
  29. Amy Winehouse – [There Is] No Greater Love
  30. Hozier – Wasteland, Baby!
  31. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You 

Load comments