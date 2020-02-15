Queer Sphere 2/14/2020

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! Whether you’re just getting back from a romantic candlelit dinner, celebrating with your friends, or chillin’ with your pet, tonight’s playlist is perfect! Songs of love, loss, gay pining, you name it...
- Queen – Somebody to Love
- The Maccabees – Toothpaste Kisses
- Sufjan Stevens – With My Whole Heart
- Mary Lambert – Know Your Name
- St. Vincent – Marry Me
- Lake Street Dive – Let Me Roll It (cover)
- Valerie June – Mad About the Girl (cover)
- Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett – Cheek to Cheek
- Starley – Love is Love
- Sir Babygirl – Flirting with Her (clean)
- Scarlett Randle – HER
- Rufus feat. Chaka Khan – Your Smile
- Lindsey Lomis – Simple Love
- LÉON – You and I
- Keiynan Lonsdale – Kiss the Boy
- John Legend and St. Vincent – Lovin’ You (Live at Largo)
- Joesef – Loverboy
- Janis Joplin – My Baby
- Janelle Monaé – Can’t Live Without Your Love
- The Irrepressibles – Two Men in Love
- The Internet – Wanna Be
- girl in red – we fell in love in october
- Frank Ocean – Forrest Gump
- Fortunes. – Daddies
- The Brummies – Lovers Do
- Evan Rachel Wood – I’d Have You Anytime (cover)
- Billie Holiday – The Way You Look Tonight
- Brittany Howard – Georgia
- Amy Winehouse – [There Is] No Greater Love
- Hozier – Wasteland, Baby!
- Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You