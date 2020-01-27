Queer Sphere 1/24/2020

I’m a fan of classical music, so with help from Mezzoboy, a fellow DJ here at KLSU, I’ve created the playlist for tonight... aptly named - “classically queer”! Each composer and/or performer is part of the LGBTQ+ community!

  1. Percy Grainger, performed by BBC Philharmonic – In A Nutshell: II. Gay But Wistful 
  2. Del Tredici, performed by Hilary Hahn – Farewell
  3. Lou Harrison, performed by the American Composers Orchestra – Suite for Symphonic Strings – 2. Chorale Et in Arcadio Ego
  4. Richard Addinsell, performed by BBC Symphony Orchestra – Warsaw Concerto 
  5. Jennifer Higdon, performed by the Oberlin Conservatory Symphony Orchestra – blue cathedral 
  6. Eve Beglarian, performed by Lisa Bielawa – The Marriage of Heaven and Hell 
  7. Bohuslav Martinu, performed by Jennifer Koh – Violin Concerto No. 2, H. 293 II. Andante moderato 
  8. Michael Tippet, performed by the Heath Quartet – String Quartet No. 1 – II. Lento cantabile
  9. Samuel Barber, performed by James Buswell and the Royal Scotting National Orchetra – Violin Concerto, Op. 13: I. Allegro 
  10. Tchaikovsky, formed by Hilary Hahn and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra – Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 25, TH.59 – Andante moderato 
  11. Julius Eastman, performed by Frank Ferko, Patricia Martin, and Janet Kattas  – Gay Guerilla 

