Queer Sphere 9/27/19

Let's get things rockin' with some queer rock!!!
1) Uh Huh Her - Not A Love Song
2) Amanda Palmer – Melody Dean
3) Sons of an Illustrious Father – Extraordinary Rendition
4) The Regrettes – California Friends
5) Beck – Devil’s Haircut
6) Ladyhawke – My Delirium
7) Green Day – Basket Case
8) Camp Cope – Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams
9) Franz Ferdinand – Michael
10) Maddie Ross – Liv Tyler
11) Thunderbitch – Leather Jacket
12) Weezer – Pink Triangle
13) Eliot Sumner – I Followed You Home
14) Cayetana – Scott Get the Van, I’m Moving
15) Tancred – Bed Case
16) Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Maps
17) Worriers – They/them/theirs
18) Spook School – I Want to Kiss You
19) The Black Keys – Strange Times
20) FRESH – Going to Brighton
21) Screaming Females – I’ll Make You Sorry
22) Bad Moves – The Verge
23) Ryan Cassata – We’re the Cool Kids
24) Laura Jane Grace – The Airplane Song
25) Queen Zee – LONER
26) Mal Blum – I Don’t Want To
27)Cake – Comfort Eagle
28)Peaness – Oh George
29)Brandi Carlile – The Story
30)Personnel Best – This is What We Look Like
31)Slothrust – Sex and Candy
32)Jack White – High Ball Stepper
33)U2 – Bullet the Blue Sky