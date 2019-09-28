Queer Sphere 9/27/19

Let's get things rockin' with some queer rock!!! 

1)   Uh Huh Her - Not A Love Song 

2)   Amanda Palmer – Melody Dean 

3)   Sons of an Illustrious Father – Extraordinary Rendition

4)   The Regrettes – California Friends 

5)   Beck – Devil’s Haircut 

6)   Ladyhawke – My Delirium 

7)   Green Day – Basket Case 

8)   Camp Cope – Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams 

9)   Franz Ferdinand – Michael 

10) Maddie Ross – Liv Tyler 

11) Thunderbitch – Leather Jacket 

12) Weezer – Pink Triangle 

13) Eliot Sumner – I Followed You Home 

14) Cayetana – Scott Get the Van, I’m Moving 

15) Tancred – Bed Case 

16) Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Maps 

17) Worriers – They/them/theirs

18) Spook School – I Want to Kiss You 

19) The Black Keys – Strange Times

20) FRESH – Going to Brighton 

21) Screaming Females – I’ll Make You Sorry 

22) Bad Moves – The Verge 

23) Ryan Cassata – We’re the Cool Kids 

24) Laura Jane Grace – The Airplane Song 

25) Queen Zee – LONER

26) Mal Blum – I Don’t Want To 

27)Cake – Comfort Eagle 

28)Peaness – Oh George

29)Brandi Carlile – The Story 

30)Personnel Best – This is What We Look Like 

31)Slothrust – Sex and Candy 

32)Jack White – High Ball Stepper 

33)U2 – Bullet the Blue Sky 

