Queer Sphere 2/6/2020

Some of the best covers by your favorite queer and allied artists!

  1. Sam Smith – I Feel Love
  2. Scissor Sisters – Comfortably Numb
  3. CHRVCHES – Do I Wanna Know?
  4. Phantogram – Take Me Home 
  5. Fall Out Boy – I Wanna Dance With Somebody 
  6. Beabadoobee – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
  7. Muse – Hungry Like the Wolf 
  8. Joan Jett – Crimson and Clover 
  9. St. Vincent – And Then She Kissed Me 
  10. Janis Joplin – Me and Bobby McGee
  11. Scary Pockets feat. Monica Martin – Sex & Candy 
  12. San Cisco – Get Lucky 
  13. King Princess & Mark Ronson – Happy Together 
  14. Siena Liggins – My Girl 
  15. Vanessa Carlton – Dreams 
  16. Amy Winehouse – Valerie 
  17. Lake Street Dive – Let Me Roll It
  18. Florence + The Machines – Addicted to Love 
  19. Janelle Monáe – High Tide or Low Tide 
  20. SOAK – Immigrant Song
  21. Christine and the Queens – Ordinary Love 
  22. Perfume Genius – Can’t Help Falling in Love
  23. LORDE – Swingin’ Party 
  24. Hozier – Say My Name 
  25. Khruangbin – Khuda Bhi Aasman 
  26. The Japanese House – Landslide 
  27. Harry Styles – Girl Crush 
  28. Tracy Chapman – Stand By Me 
  29. Evan Rachel Wood – I’d Have You Anytime 
  30. Local Natives – Ultralight Beam 
  31. AURORA – Across the Universe 

