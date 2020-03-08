Queer Sphere 2/6/2020

Some of the best covers by your favorite queer and allied artists!
- Sam Smith – I Feel Love
- Scissor Sisters – Comfortably Numb
- CHRVCHES – Do I Wanna Know?
- Phantogram – Take Me Home
- Fall Out Boy – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- Beabadoobee – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
- Muse – Hungry Like the Wolf
- Joan Jett – Crimson and Clover
- St. Vincent – And Then She Kissed Me
- Janis Joplin – Me and Bobby McGee
- Scary Pockets feat. Monica Martin – Sex & Candy
- San Cisco – Get Lucky
- King Princess & Mark Ronson – Happy Together
- Siena Liggins – My Girl
- Vanessa Carlton – Dreams
- Amy Winehouse – Valerie
- Lake Street Dive – Let Me Roll It
- Florence + The Machines – Addicted to Love
- Janelle Monáe – High Tide or Low Tide
- SOAK – Immigrant Song
- Christine and the Queens – Ordinary Love
- Perfume Genius – Can’t Help Falling in Love
- LORDE – Swingin’ Party
- Hozier – Say My Name
- Khruangbin – Khuda Bhi Aasman
- The Japanese House – Landslide
- Harry Styles – Girl Crush
- Tracy Chapman – Stand By Me
- Evan Rachel Wood – I’d Have You Anytime
- Local Natives – Ultralight Beam
- AURORA – Across the Universe