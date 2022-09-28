From folk punk to R&B to rock, there is a multitude of music that is left overlooked as most radio stations have been infested with emotionless and substandard music. So in no specific order, here are 10 songs you should listen to before you die.
Dream Brother- Jeff Buckley
“Dream Brother” is unlike other songs, building, and building until the song ends with no relief describing Buckley’s relationship with his absent father. With incredible vocal range, lyricism, and production quality, if you enjoy rock/alternative this is an underlooked and essential song in his discography.
Bela Legosi’s Dead-Bauhaus
Written after binging vampire movies, coming in at just under 10 minutes, this track was crucial for the gothic/punk community. Bauhaus has often been credited as the first gothic rock group, with their first song being “Bela Legosi’s Dead.” This is the song you listen to in the dead of night and is a great introduction to Bauhaus.
Famine- Sinead O’ Conner
Sinead O’ Conner is not afraid to set the record straight, no matter the controversy that may ensue. “Famine”, tells the true story of what happened during the Irish Potato Famine and educates the listener on the misconception surrounding the period.
I Gotta Find Peace Of Mind- Ms. Lauryn Hill
Off of her MTV Unplugged set, Lauryn Hill performed her cathartic track “I Gotta Find Peace Of Mind.” This song explores the realities of pleading for calmness in your own life, Hill uses her emotions to her advantage breaking into tears as she finishes the song. This track is riddled with raw emotion and perfectly encapsulates the freeing feeling of having a stable mindset.
Sullen Girl- Fiona Apple
Fiona Apple’s first album “Sullen Girl” is an extremely influential album of the ‘90s which quickly gained popularity with her track “Criminal.” However, the title track of the album “Sullen Girl” is a hidden gem. Her lyricism makes you feel understood and held, which makes it an ideal song for the days you feel overwhelmed.
Wings- Mac Miller
Released just weeks before his tragic passing, “Swimming” is one of the best albums of 2018. “Wings” shows Miller admitting that life has ups and downs and his journey of coming to peace with this. A truly heartbreaking track that helps you realize to appreciate little things rather than the big picture.
Gone For Good- The Shins
The Shins delve deep into the matter of not feeling loved for the right reasons, singing “I’d find a fatal flaw in the logic of love.” James Mercer, the lead writer and vocalist, has mastered the expression of his emotions through song, and through listening, you will feel he has mastered the understanding of your emotions too.
Someone Else’s Song- Wilco
If you are a fan of bittersweet love songs, this is what you have been looking for. Jeff Tweedy, the lead singer of Wilco, uses common chords of love songs to proclaim his love even though we have heard it all before, just not from Tweedy.
First Love/Late Spring- Mitski
This track flawlessly summarizes the feeling of dread and the utter naivety that comes with falling in love for the first time. Mitski knows how to express her pain and fear of vulnerability to her listener without blatantly stating it leaving the real meaning of the song up to the listener.
Cover Me Up- Jason Isbell
Despite what you may think, resident human trash Morgan Wallen did not write this painfully beautiful song. Jason Isbell writes the story of learning to break down his walls and allow himself to be vulnerable in to truly be in love. This song is raw, full of hope, and a marvelous declaration of love.