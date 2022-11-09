Hole
Coming out of Los Angeles in 1989, lead singer and future face of controversy Courtney Love and bassist Eric Erlandson founded Hole. They released their first studio album in ‘91, “Pretty On The Inside” which was very well received. However, it wasn’t until ‘94 when their second studio album “Live Through This” was released. This album put Hole on the map and received major critical acclaim with songs such as “Doll Parts” and “Miss World”. In ‘98 Hole followed “Live Through This” with another hit album “Celebrity Skin”, which featured incredible tracks such as the title track and “Northern Star”. While they would continue to release music through 2010, nothing will top their second studio album “Live Through This”. Love puts every ounce of emotion she can in her songs, whether it be her incredible lyricism or the intensity of her voice when she sings. “Live Through This” is an absolute must listen.
7 Year Bitch
Entering more of riot grrrl territory, 7 Year Bitch came into the 90’s Seattle scene screaming. While the lines of grunge and riot grrrl often become blurred, 7 Year Bitch had to make the list no matter the classification. Lead singer Selene Vigil formed the band with guitarist Stefanie Sarget, bassist Elizabeth Davis, and drummer Valerie Agnew. In ‘92 the band would release their first album “Sick’em”, an incredible release of feminine anger featuring songs such as “Gun” and “Dead Men Don’t Rape”. After the tragic death of their guitarist Stefanie Sarget, 7 Year Bitch would go on to release their second studio album “Viva Zapata!” in ‘94 with new guitarist Roisin Dunne. Displaying incredible tracks such as “Hip Like Junk” and “Kiss My Ass Goodbye.” After their third album “Gato Negro”, including songs such as “24,900 Miles Per Hour” and “The History Of My Future”, the band would break up due to distance issues. While the bands inventory is impressive their second album “Viva Zapata” is an essential album of 7 Year Bitch’s catalog.
Veruca Salt
In Chicago 1992, lead singers and guitarists Nina Gordon and Louise Post would form their band Veruca Salt, along with drummer Jim Shapiro and bassist Steve Lack. They would release their first, and greatest, album in ‘94, “American Thighs”, presenting phenomenal songs including “Seether” and “25”. Veruca Salt came into the scene loud and clear, perfectly blending rock and alternative to help create a completely new sound. Two years after an EP named “Volcano Girls” was released, Veruca Salt released their second studio album “Eight Arms To Hold You”. Featuring tracks like “Shutterbug” and “Volcano Girls”. While Veruca Salt was very well received, their success was very short lived as their albums after “Eight Arms To Hold You” did not do as well as their first two albums. However, their first two studio albums are essential listens in their discography.
Babes In Toyland
Coming from Minneapolis in 1987, guitarist and lead vocalist Kat Bjelland formed Babes In Toyland. They released their first studio album “Spanking Machine” in 1990. Though this album was popular, it wasn’t until ‘92 that they would reach real commercial fame with “Fontanelle” featuring songs like “Bruise Violet” and “Bluebell”. Although their songs also cross into more riot grrrl territory, the energy and anger of the music aligns with other bands on this list. In ‘95 Babes in Toyland released thier fifth studio album “Nemesisters”. While no album was as popular as “Fontanelle”, “Nemesisters” is an incredible including songs such as “Sweet ‘69” and “Hello”. No matter what album you listen to from “Babes in Toyland” the music is bound to be great.
Sleater-Kinney
In Olympia, Washington 1994, lead vocalist and guitarist Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein formed Sleater-Kinney. They would later recruite Janet Weiss on drums and release their first studio album “Sleater-Kinney” in ‘95, producing tracks like “Sold Out” and “The Last Song”. In ‘96 they would release their critically acclaimed second studio album “Call the Doctor” putting Sleater-Kinney on the map. In ‘97 they would go on to release their third studio album “Dig Me Out” showcasing their best work, namely “Dig Me Out” and “The Drama You’ve Been Craving”. Sleater-Kinney continues to be very active, on October 21, 2022 they released an album of newer indie/alternative artists covering their old grungey songs. While they never reached world-wide acclaim, Sleater Kinney is worth the listen for their unique, impressive, and loud sound.