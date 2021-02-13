Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana... Amite River At Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Olive Branch, Comite Joor Rd, Darlington, Grangeville, Magnolia , Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac Point, Bayou Manchac Near Little Prairie, Port Vincent, French Settlement, Maurepas...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM CST. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Denham Springs. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 9:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 31.3 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Saturday was 31.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. River Road at the foot of Benton Lane will flood. &&